NBA star DeMarcus Cousins has congratulated Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress and their and Head Coach Hughley Otis for a successful outing at the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup .

The American manager was appointed after the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) led by Engineer Musa Kida sacked Sam Vincent just one month before the start of the world cup .

Despite the short time in charge of the senior national team, Otis Hughley led D’Tigress to the highest ever place by an African team at the world cup.

Hughley is not a rookie as he was coach of Cousins during his formative years as a professional basketballer while in high school while he was head of LeFlore High School Basketball team from 2006-2011

The American basketball star took to his official Twitter account to recognize the works of his former coach.

D'Tigress performance at the world stage has seen the country now ranked 19th in the world moving up 15 places.

His message said, “Big congrats to my high school coach Otis Hughley on Nigeria Women’s National Team’s run during the FIBA World Cup.

"1st time in history an African team won a game in the World Cup let alone making it to the quarterfinals! Started ranked #42 and finished 8th in the world! ”