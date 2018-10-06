Pulse.ng logo
DeMarcus Cousins congratulates D’Tigress on World Cup

DeMarcus Cousins NBA star congratulates D’Tigress on successful World Cup outing

Nigeria D'Tigress have received international recognition for their unprecedented achievements at the world cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
DeMarcus Cousins play DeMarcus Cousins is proud of his former coach (Twitter/DeMarcus Cousins)

NBA star DeMarcus Cousins has congratulated Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress and their and Head Coach Hughley Otis for a successful outing at the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

The American manager was appointed after the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) led by Engineer Musa Kida sacked Sam Vincent just one month before the start of the world cup.

D'Tigress play D'Tigress are the first African side tow in three games at the world cup (FIBA)

Despite the short time in charge of the senior national team, Otis Hughley led D’Tigress to the highest ever place by an African team at the world cup.

Hughley is not a rookie as he was coach of Cousins during his formative years as a professional basketballer while in high school while he was head of LeFlore High School Basketball team from 2006-2011

D'Tigress play D'Tigress are the second highest ranked side in the world (FIBA)

 

The American basketball star took to his official Twitter account to recognize the works of his former coach.

D'Tigress performance at the world stage has seen the country now ranked 19th in the world moving up 15 places.

D'Tigress play D'Tigress are doing well at the for themselves (AFA Sports)

 

His message said, “Big congrats to my high school coach Otis Hughley on Nigeria Women’s National Team’s run during the FIBA World Cup.

"1st time in history an African team won a game in the World Cup let alone making it to the quarterfinals! Started ranked #42 and finished 8th in the world!     ”

 

D’Tigress beat Turkey, Greece, and Argentina at the world stage before they lost to eventual champions the United States of America at the quarter-finals stage.

  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • Evelyn Akhator (second from right) and Astou Traore (third from right)
    All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  • Astou Traore (right)
    Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr
    Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  • Atonye Nyingifa
    Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  • D'Tigress
    D'Tigress  FIBA  
  • Chioma Udeaja
    Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  • Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu
    Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  • Ezinne Kalu
    Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  • Adaora Elonu
    Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu
    Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
