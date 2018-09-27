news

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress will take on the United States of America in their quarterfinal clash of the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup on Friday, September 28.

The team led by Otis Hugley have put their names in the history books following their impressive form which has seen them advance to the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time in the country’s history.

They defeated Greece 57-56 to book a match up with the USA in the quarterfinal in a playoff game.

DTigress, USA games

D’Tigress started their campaign in Spain with an 86-68 loss to Australia who eventually went on to to the group with three straight victories.

Unlike Nigeria, the USA swept aside fellow African contenders Senegal 87-67 in the group opener.

They beat China 100-88 in their second game and turned on the style in their last group game against Latvia with a 102-76 win to top their group and advance to the quarterfinals with three straight wins.

D’Tigress had to battle to recover from opening day defeat with a 74-68 victory over Turkey and rounded up their group stage campaign with a 75-70 win over Argentina .

They are coming off the back of three consecutive victories after their last win over Greece.

D’Tigress USA star players

If Liz Cambage gave D’Tigress a difficult time then Hughley and his team should expect a tougher opposition in the Americans.

The USA have the most points per game average at 96.3 and possess WNBA stars in abundance.

WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart has 49 points so far an average 16.3 while A'Ja Wilson has 47 an average of 15.7 also in their ranks are Nneka Ogwumike and Elena Delle Donne.

The top performer for D’Tigres are Evelyn Akhator with 58 points an average of 14.5 while Ezinne Josephine Kalu has 48 points and an average of 12 per game with Aisha Mohammed and Sarah Ogoke also able to contribute.

D’Tigress vs USA Time

D’Tigress take on defending champions USA on Friday, September 28 at 11:30 AM Nigerian time.

The game will be shown on satellite stations Startimes and Kwese Tv and can be streamed on LiveBasketball.Tv.