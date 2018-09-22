news

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress lost 86-68 to Australia in their group opener of the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup played on Saturday, September 22.

D'Tigress are drawn in Group B of the competition along with Australia, Turkey and Argentina .

The side led by Otis Hughley showed no fear as they took a the Australian side that narrowly lost to the United States of America in the final of the 2014 edition.

All 12 players for the competition put in a decent shift against the Australians as the fought their way to reduce the heavy gap as at the first quarter.

D'Tigress vs Australia

The first quarter ended 24-18 in favour of the Australians who dominated proceedings and with the help of WNBA All Star Liz Cambage were able to get into the perimeter easily.

The second quarter was a little closer as D'Tigress narrowly lost 18-14 going into the half time break.

D'Tigress turned the game on its head to win the third quarter 23-21 restricting the Australian team after the break.

The fourth quarter ended 23-14 to Australia as D'Tigress lost 86-68 in their group opener of the World Cup

Top performers for D'Tigress were Power forward Evelyn Akhator who registered 21 points, Ezinne Kalu with 18 points

D'Tigress fixtures

After defeat to favourites Australia there is still hope that D'Tigress can progress from a difficult group.

They take on European giants Turkey in their next fixture scheduled for Sunday, September 23 and will finish off their group stage with a game against South American side Argentina on Tuesday, September 25.