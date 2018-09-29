news

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress lost 84-62 to France in a classification playoff game of the ongoing 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup played on Saturday, September 29.

D'Tigress vs France

D'Tigress were paired against France in the qualification playoff game to determine the sides who finished fifth to eight.

D'Tigress were knocked out in the quarter-finals after a 71-40 loss to the United States of America.

France were beaten by Belgium in the other semifinal played on Friday.

Otis Hugley's team were paired against France while Belgium will take on the USA in the second semifinal of the competition.

D'Tigress lose 76-56 to France

D'Tigress suffered their second defeat of the competition to the USA after an 86-68 loss to Australia in their group opener.

Otis Hughley's side however bounced back to take the first quarter against France in the classification encounter as it ended 18-20 in favour of D'Tigress.

The French team however bounced back in the second quarter to establish a six point lead with 22-14 as it ended 40-34 going into the halftime break.

The French reinforced their hold upon the game as the cruised to victory in the third quarter after the restart and established a comfortable lead going into the fourth quarter as it ended 23-10.

The fourth quarter ended 21-18 to France who will contest for the fifth or sixth place in the classification tie

D'Tigress vs China/Canada

After a defeat in the classification playoff against France, D'Tigress can make it five wins in the competition and seal seventh spot overall in the competition.

They will take on the winners of the other classification game between China and Canada who lost to Australia and Spain respectively.

The game will take place on Sunday, September 30, 2:30 PM Nigerian time.