Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > More Sports >

D’Tigress Nigeria lose 84-62 to France FIBA World Cup playoff

2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress lose 62-84 to France in classification playoffs

Nigeria's D'Tigress failed to bounce back from defeat to the United States of America with as they lost to France in a classification game.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Breanna Stewart play D'Tigress started well but could not contain the Americans (FIBA)

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress lost 84-62 to France in a classification playoff game of the ongoing 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup played on Saturday, September 29.

D'Tigress vs France

D'Tigress were paired against France in the qualification playoff game to determine the sides who finished fifth to eight.

D'Tigress were knocked out in the quarter-finals after a 71-40 loss to the United States of America.

2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup play

2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

(FIBA)

 

France were beaten by Belgium in the other semifinal played on Friday.

Otis Hugley's team were paired against France while Belgium will take on the USA in the second semifinal of the competition.

D'Tigress play D'Tigress won three games and lost two at the 2018 FIBA World Cup (FIBA)

 

D'Tigress lose 76-56 to France

D'Tigress suffered their second defeat of the competition to the USA after an 86-68 loss to Australia in their group opener.

Otis Hughley's side however bounced back to take the first quarter against France in the classification encounter as it ended 18-20 in favour of D'Tigress.

Nigeria vs France play

Nigeria vs France

(FIBA)

 

The French team however bounced back in the second quarter to establish a six point lead with 22-14 as it ended 40-34 going into the halftime break.

The French reinforced their hold  upon the game as the cruised to victory in the third quarter after the restart and established a comfortable lead going into the fourth quarter as it ended 23-10.

Nigeria vs France play

Nigeria vs France

(FIBA)

The fourth quarter ended  21-18 to France who will contest for the fifth or sixth place in the classification tie

D'Tigress vs China/Canada

After a defeat in the classification playoff against France, D'Tigress can make it five wins in the competition and seal  seventh spot overall in the competition.

Nigeria vs France play

Nigeria vs France

(FIBA)

 

They will take on the winners of the other classification game between China and Canada who lost to Australia and Spain respectively.

The game will take place on Sunday, September 30, 2:30 PM Nigerian time.

Image
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • Evelyn Akhator (second from right) and Astou Traore (third from right)
    All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  • Astou Traore (right)
    Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr
    Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  • Atonye Nyingifa
    Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  • D'Tigress
    D'Tigress  FIBA  
  • Chioma Udeaja
    Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  • Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu
    Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  • Ezinne Kalu
    Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  • Adaora Elonu
    Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu
    Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
Image
  • D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  • Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  • Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  • D'Tigress  FIBA  
  • Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  • Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  • Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  • Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress eye more records as...bullet
2 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Gallant D'Tigress crash out...bullet
3 D'Tigress Here are the 12 players to the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cupbullet

Related Articles

D'Tigress Here are the 12 players to the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress ready to avenge Super Eagles defeat to Argentina
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress beat Greece 57-56 advance to quarter-finals
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Gallant D'Tigress crash out after losing 40-71 to USA in quarter-finals face France in playoffs
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 5 things to know about tournament
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress lose 86-68 to Australia in group opener
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress eye more records as they prepare to face USA in quarter finals
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup President Buhari hails victorious D'Tigress for 2nd group stage win
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress beat Turkey 74-68 in 2nd group game
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress beat Argentina 75-70 in last group game

Sports

D'Tigress
D'Tigress AFA sports are on the right side of history with Nigeria's women basketball team
D'Tigress
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress beat Greece 57-56 advance to quarter-finals
D'Tigress
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup President Buhari hails victorious D'Tigress for 2nd group stage win
D'Tigress
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress to face Greece in quarterfinal playoff
X
Advertisement