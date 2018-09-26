news

President Muhamadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress for their consecutive victories at the ongoing 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup .

The team led by Otis Hughley are the first African country to win two games at any FIBA Basketball Women's World Cup.

The achievement came after they lost their first group game of the competition 86-68 to Australia .

D'Tigress were hailed through a message on the presidents official Twitter account which lauded their achievements.

The message said, "Congratulations to our women basketball team, @DtigressNG, who today won their second game in the ongoing @FIBA Women’s World Cup.

"We are proud of you, and of what you have accomplished so far.”

D'Tigress win against Argentina means that they are through to the playoffs where they will take on Greece for a spot in the quarterfinal.

Consecutive wins against Turkey and Argentina was not enough to guarantee an automatic quarterfinal spot which Australia picked as group winners.