D’Tigress Nigeria hailed by Buhari for Turkey, Argentina win

2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup President Buhari hails victorious D'Tigress for 2nd group stage win

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has congratulated D'Tigress for representing the country well on the international scene.

  • Published:
D'Tigress play D'Tigress set a record for Africa at the world stage (FIBA)

President Muhamadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress for their consecutive victories at the ongoing 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

The team led by Otis Hughley are the first African country to win two games at any FIBA Basketball Women's World Cup.

Buhari promised to scrap the subsidies, but then compromised play President Buhari earlier urged D'Tigress to win the world cup (POOL/AFP)

 

The achievement came after they lost their first group game of the competition 86-68 to Australia.

D'Tigress were hailed through a message on the presidents official Twitter account which lauded their achievements.

The message said, "Congratulations to our women basketball team, @DtigressNG, who today won their second game in the ongoing @FIBA Women’s World Cup.

"We are proud of you, and of what you have accomplished so far.”

D'Tigress win against Argentina means that they are through to the playoffs where they will take on Greece for a spot in the quarterfinal.

D'Tigress play D'Tigress have been a revelation at the world cup (FIBA)

Consecutive wins against Turkey and Argentina was not enough to guarantee an automatic quarterfinal spot which Australia picked as group winners.

2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup play

2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup

(FIBA)

The game between Greece and D'Tigress will take place on Wednesday, September 26 tip off at 2:30 PM Nigerian time with the winners to face reigning World Champions United States of America on Friday, September 25.

  D'Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  Evelyn Akhator (second from right) and Astou Traore (third from right)
    All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  Astou Traore (right)
    Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr
    Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  Atonye Nyingifa
    Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  D'Tigress
    D'Tigress  FIBA  
  Chioma Udeaja
    Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu
    Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  Ezinne Kalu
    Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  Adaora Elonu
    Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  Ndidi Madu
    Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
