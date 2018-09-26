news

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress will face Greece in a playoff for a quarterfinal place in the the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup .

D'Tigress are the first African country to win two games at any FIBA Basketball Women's World Cup.

After a 86-68 loss to Australia, the Nigerian team led by Otis Hughley won the hearts of basketball lovers through their 'never say die' attitude they have shown on thee world stage.

D'Tigress bounced back to beat Turkey 74-68 in their second game and then a famous 75-70 victory over Argentina in their last group game.

According to the rules and group stage format of the tournament the top teams in each of the groups automatically progressed to the quarter-finals while the bottom-placed teams in each of the groups will be eliminated.

D'Tigress were drawn in Group B of the competition along with Australia, Turkey and Argentina .

D'Tigress finished second in the group behind Australia who defeated all members to win all three games.

The teams that finished second and third in the groups will advance to the playoffs where they will take on each other to determine who joins the group winners in the quarterfinals.

So D'tigress face Greece on who finished third in group A after defeats to Canada and France scooped up a last group game win against Korea Republic.

D'Tigress vs Greece Time

Four playoff games will take place on Wednesday, September 26 to determine the remaining quarter-finalist of the competition.

The game between Nigeria's D'Tigress and Greece is the second play off game of the day and will take place at 2:30 PM Nigerian time.