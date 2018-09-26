Pulse.ng logo
D’Tigress Nigeria to face Greece in playoff after Argentina win

2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress to face Greece in quarterfinal playoff

Nigeria's D'Tigress have to overcome Greece in a playoff to advance to the quarterfinals.

  • Published:
D'Tigress play D'Tigress will have to beat Greece to boom a quarterfinal spot (FIBA)

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress will face Greece in a playoff for a quarterfinal place in the the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

D'Tigress are the first African country to win two games at any FIBA Basketball Women's World Cup.

Argentina vs Nigeria play D'Tigress were in good form against Argentina (FIBA)

After a 86-68 loss to Australia, the Nigerian team led by Otis Hughley won the hearts of basketball lovers through their 'never say die' attitude they have shown on thee world stage.

D'Tigress bounced back to beat Turkey 74-68 in their second game and then a famous 75-70 victory over Argentina in their last group game.

D'Tigress play D'Tigresswill face Greece in the semifinal (FIBA)

 

According to the rules and group stage format of the tournament the top teams in each of the groups automatically progressed to the quarter-finals while the bottom-placed teams in each of the groups will be eliminated.

D'Tigress were drawn in Group B of the competition along with Australia, Turkey and Argentina.

D'Tigress finished second in the group behind Australia who defeated all members to win all three games.

FIBA Women's World Cup play D'tigress finished second in a group containing Turkey, Australia and Argentina at the FIBA Women's World Cup (FIBA)

The teams that finished second and third in the groups will advance to the playoffs where they will take on each other to determine who joins the group winners in the quarterfinals.

So D'tigress face Greece on who finished third in group A after defeats to Canada and France scooped up a last group game win against Korea Republic.

D'Tigress vs Greece Time

Four playoff games will take place on Wednesday, September 26 to determine the remaining quarter-finalist of the competition.

2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup play D'Tigress face Greece for a place in the quarterfinals (FIBA)

 

The game between Nigeria's D'Tigress and Greece is the second play off game of the day and will take place at 2:30 PM Nigerian time.

D'Tigress will hope to repeat their heroics against Argentina against a team that has lost two games already in the competition and book a place in the quarter-finals against reigning World Champions United States of America on Friday, September 25.

