D’Tigress Nigeria lose 74-68 to Turkey in 2018 FIBA World Cup

2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress beat Turkey 74-68 in 2nd group game

Nigeria's D'Tigress are recorded their first win of the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup after victory against Turkey.

Nigeria vs Turkey play Nigeria's D'Tigress finally get their win (FIBA)

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress beat Turkey 74-68 Turkey in their second group game of the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup played on Sunday,September 23.

The side led by Otis Hughley looked to bounce back from a 86-68 defeat to Australia in the group opener.

D'Tigress play D'Tigress lost their opening game of the world cup to Australia (FIBA)

D'Tigress vs Turkey

Turkey who won their opener against Argentina started off on the front foot against Nigeria.

The first quarter ended 15-7 in favour of Turkey as they dominated proceedings in the early stages.

Nigeria vs Turkey play Turkey were so dominant in the first quarter (FIBA)

D'Tigress however bounced back to take the second quarter 22-17 as they still went into the half time break behind Turkey.

D'Tigress came to the party in the third quarter as they overwhelmed Turkey to finish 23-10.

Nigeria vs Turkey play D'Tigress had a fantastic third quarter against Turkey (FIBA)

The third quarter ended 26-22 to Turkey as D'Tigress held on for their first win of the world cup.

Top performers for D'Tigress were Power forward Evelyn Akhator who registered 21 points, Ezinne Kalu with 18 points .

Nigeria vs Turkey play D'tigress hald on for their first win of the world cup (FIBA)

 

D'Tigress fixtures

D'Tigress are drawn in Group B of the competition along with Australia, Turkey and Argentina.

FIBA Women's World Cup play D'tigress will face Turkey, Australia and Argentina at the FIBA Women's World Cup (FIBA)

D'Tigress lost 86-68 to Australia and redeemed themselves with a victory over Turkey and can still advance to the next round from a difficult group.

D'Tigress play D'Tigress have one group game left against Argentina (Bball)

Their next group stage game is against South American side Argentina on Tuesday, September 25.

Image
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • Evelyn Akhator (second from right) and Astou Traore (third from right)
    All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  • Astou Traore (right)
    Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr
    Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  • Atonye Nyingifa
    Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  • D'Tigress
    D'Tigress  FIBA  
  • Chioma Udeaja
    Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  • Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu
    Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  • Ezinne Kalu
    Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  • Adaora Elonu
    Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu
    Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
Image
Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

