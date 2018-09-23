news

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress beat Turkey 74-68 Turkey in their second group game of the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup played on Sunday,September 23.

The side led by Otis Hughley looked to bounce back from a 86-68 defeat to Australia in the group opener.

D'Tigress vs Turkey

Turkey who won their opener against Argentina started off on the front foot against Nigeria.

The first quarter ended 15-7 in favour of Turkey as they dominated proceedings in the early stages.

D'Tigress however bounced back to take the second quarter 22-17 as they still went into the half time break behind Turkey.

D'Tigress came to the party in the third quarter as they overwhelmed Turkey to finish 23-10.

The third quarter ended 26-22 to Turkey as D'Tigress held on for their first win of the world cup.

Top performers for D'Tigress were Power forward Evelyn Akhator who registered 21 points, Ezinne Kalu with 18 points .

D'Tigress fixtures

D'Tigress are drawn in Group B of the competition along with Australia, Turkey and Argentina .

D'Tigress lost 86-68 to Australia and redeemed themselves with a victory over Turkey and can still advance to the next round from a difficult group.

Their next group stage game is against South American side Argentina on Tuesday, September 25.