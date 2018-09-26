news

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress beat Greece 57-56 to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup on Wednesday, September 26.

With two victories form three games, D'Tigress finished second to group winners Australia who won all their matches.

D'Tigress finished second and were paired against Greece who finished third in their group with just one win in three games in the playoffs to determine who joins the group winners in the quarterfinals.

D'Tigress vs Greece

Otis Hughley's side were fresh off their moral boosting 75-70 win over Argentina in their last group game .

They did not give into early pressure from the Greeks as the first quarter ended tied at 15-15 for both teams.

Star player Evelyn Akhator turned up the style in the second quarter as the Power forward inspired D'Tigress to a 16-11 win which was a five point lead (31-26) going into the halftime break.

Greece started the third quarter on a better note reducing the deficit on several occasions but D'Tigress established an 11 point lead as the quarter ended 17-11 in favour of Nigeria.

Despite a n eleven point lead, D'Tigress met a resilient Greek team who came back into the game with Maria Emmanouela Fasoula causing havoc

The fourth quarter ended 19-9 but D'Tigress claimed victory by just one point to advance to the next stage of the comepetition.

D'Tigress vs USA quarterfinal

After a 86-68 loss to Australia in their opening game of the tournament, D'Tigress have bounced back in style to advance to the quarterfinals.

Following their victory over Greece they will take on reigning and two time consecutive world champions United Sates of America on Friday, September 28.