D’Tigress Nigeria beat Greece 57-56 advance to quarter-finals

Nigeria's D'Tigress are the first African side to progress to the quarter-finals of the Basketball world cup after victory against Greece.

  Published:
Nigeria vs Greece play D'Tigress have booked a date with USA (FIBA)

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress beat Greece 57-56 to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup on Wednesday, September 26.

With two victories form three games, D'Tigress finished second to group winners Australia who won all their matches.

Nigeria vs Greece play D;Tigress had to overcome a stubborn Greek side to advance to the quarterfinals (FIBA)

 

D'Tigress finished second and were paired against Greece who finished third in their group with just one win in three games in the playoffs to determine who joins the group winners in the quarterfinals.

D'Tigress vs Greece

Otis Hughley's side were fresh off their moral boosting 75-70 win over Argentina in their last group game.

They did not give into early pressure from the Greeks as the first quarter ended tied at 15-15 for both teams.

Nigeria vs Greece play D'Tigress held on for victory against Greece after a difficult fourth quarter (FIBA)

Star player Evelyn Akhator turned up the style in the second quarter as the Power forward inspired D'Tigress to a 16-11  win which was a five point lead (31-26) going into the halftime break.

Greece started the third quarter on a better note reducing the deficit on several occasions but D'Tigress established an 11 point lead as the quarter ended 17-11 in favour of Nigeria.

Nigeria vs Greece play Nigeria are through to the quarterfinals against the USA (FIBA)

 

Despite a n eleven point lead, D'Tigress met a resilient Greek team who came back into the game with Maria Emmanouela Fasoula causing havoc

The fourth quarter ended 19-9 but D'Tigress claimed victory by just one point to advance to the next stage of the comepetition.

D'Tigress vs USA quarterfinal

After a 86-68 loss to Australia in their opening game of the tournament, D'Tigress have bounced back in style to advance to the quarterfinals.

2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup play D'Tigress will meet the USA who have won all their three games so far (FIBA)

 

Following their victory over Greece they will take on reigning and two time consecutive world champions United Sates of America on Friday, September 28.

  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • Evelyn Akhator (second from right) and Astou Traore (third from right)
    All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  • Astou Traore (right)
    Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr
    Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  • Atonye Nyingifa
    Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  • D'Tigress
    D'Tigress  FIBA  
  • Chioma Udeaja
    Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  • Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu
    Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  • Ezinne Kalu
    Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  • Adaora Elonu
    Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu
    Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
