Nigeria’s women Basketball team D’Tigress moved up 15 points from their previous ranking after an impressive showing at the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup .

Before the tournament in Tenerife Spain, D’Tigress were ranked 34th in the world but were set to compete among the best teams in the world.

Otis Hughley’s side racked up three victories over the course of the tournament as they advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition after a win over Greece in the playoffs .

The latest rankings see D’Tigress come in at the second spot on the African continent an improvement as they replaced Angola who previously occupied the position but Senegal who did not get to the quarterfinal at the world stage is still Africa’s best team ranked 17th.

NBBF president Engineer Musa Kida stated that he was delighted with the improvement of D’Tigress on the world stage.

He revealed that the women team who are African champions are set to become a dominant force in basketball.

Kida said, "What a way to start October for us as a team, federation, and lovers of basketball. It was just a matter of time before this happened because the consistency of this team has been so amazing."

He was, however, cautious that the team still has to improve in certain areas and not rest on their laurels.

He said, "Now, we have to double our efforts because it will no longer be business as usual. More recognitions bring stiffer oppositions because we are gradually becoming a team to beat."

"Before now, the team was an unknown quantity, but with what they have achieved in the last 1 year, future opponents will pay more attention to them."