Nigeria impressive showing at the world cup has seen D'Tigress move up among the best countries in the world.
Before the tournament in Tenerife Spain, D’Tigress were ranked 34th in the world but were set to compete among the best teams in the world.
Otis Hughley’s side racked up three victories over the course of the tournament as they advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition after a win over Greece in the playoffs.
The latest rankings see D’Tigress come in at the second spot on the African continent an improvement as they replaced Angola who previously occupied the position but Senegal who did not get to the quarterfinal at the world stage is still Africa’s best team ranked 17th.
NBBF president Engineer Musa Kida stated that he was delighted with the improvement of D’Tigress on the world stage.
He revealed that the women team who are African champions are set to become a dominant force in basketball.
Kida said, "What a way to start October for us as a team, federation, and lovers of basketball. It was just a matter of time before this happened because the consistency of this team has been so amazing."
He was, however, cautious that the team still has to improve in certain areas and not rest on their laurels.
He said, "Now, we have to double our efforts because it will no longer be business as usual. More recognitions bring stiffer oppositions because we are gradually becoming a team to beat."
"Before now, the team was an unknown quantity, but with what they have achieved in the last 1 year, future opponents will pay more attention to them."
View this post on Instagram
@dtigressng emerge highest climbers in latest @FIBA ranking @dtigressng have moved up 15 places in the latest FIBA Women#emo#4oCZ##s ranking to 19th spot in the world after their 2018 @fibawc heroics. At the last world cup, Nigeria became the first African team to win more than 1 game in a single World Cup tournament and also advance to the quarter finals of the competition. Ranked the lowest at 34th before the 2018 FIBA World Cup in Spain, D'Tigress have now emerged as the 2nd best team in Africa, replacing Angola. The Coach Otis Hughley tutored side recorded 3 wins in a row defeating Turkey, Argentina and Greece before losing to World number 1, USA in the quarter final. While reacting to the latest ranking, #NBBF President, Engineer @Musakida expressed delight in the hard work of the federation which saw a better prepared and motivated D'Tigress take on the world in a stunning fashion and has finally been recognized. According to him, with the recent feat of the team in 2017 when they emerged as African Champions before shocking the world at the 2018 FIBA World Cup, it was just a matter of time before the team took its pride of place. "What a way to start October for us as a team, federation and lovers of basketball. It was just a matter of time before this happened because the consistency of this team has been so amazing." Kida said although the federation is still not satisfied with where the team is, they will savour the new found status while it lasts as the NBBF will continue to work assiduously to ensure future success. "Now, we have to double our efforts because it will no longer be business as usual. More recognitions bring stiffer oppositions because we are gradually becoming a team to beat." "Before now, the team was an unknown quantity, but with what they have achieved in the last 1 year, future opponents will pay more attention to them." World Cup winners, United States of America retain its number 1 spot while Spain, Australia and France occupy the 2nd, 3rd and 4th place respectively. Senegal who lost their quarter final playoff to Spain retained their 17th spot on the global ranking while Angola dropped 2 places to 20. #StrongerTogether
Eventually champions United States of America who beat D’Tigress in the quarterfinals are still on top of the rankings.