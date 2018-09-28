AFA sports are on the right side of history with D'Tigress

news

Two years ago a few patriots came to Nigeria with a dream. To maximise the potential of basketball in Nigeria.

It is common knowledge the plethora of talents that we are surrounded by in this great nation and yet the challenge would be finding a way to harness this talent and bring it to fruition.

AFRICA FOR AFRICA SPORTS! Commonly known as AFA sports became the first ever African sports apparel company to feature in a major international tournament as the proud kit sponsor of D’tigress women’s basketball team.

AFA sports and D’tigress made history together! Defeating Turkey in their second group game who finished fourth in the last go round in 2014, marked their first win in tournament history.

D’tigress won a game at the FIBA World cup. And since then? Simply forgotten how to lose, the 57 to 56 win against Greece secured a spot in the quarter final making them the first African team to get to this stage of the tournament.

Perhaps a monumental part of this journey is how much the performance is powered by the support from AFA sports. The CTG technology in the AFA shoes provides its host with extra grip, speed and precision so that you are always one step ahead of the competition, the soft micro mesh material allows athletes to stay hydrated in the most humid of climates.

No one can understand the needs of an African athlete more than a fellow African, and these products were tailor made to fit the needs of the African athlete like a glove.

To create some necessary perspective, take a trip down memory lane. This is the Nigeria’s first tournament appearance since 2006 where they finished last, and the second ever performance.

Against all odds, Nigeria arrived in Spain with the second lowest rank (42) among all 16 participating teams! Nigeria also qualified for this tournament after winning Afrobasket in 2017 for the first time in 12 years and started the tournament as underdogs. Some say correlation does not equal causation, but this line is too thick to erase.

Endorse Africa, grow Africa and buy Africa.