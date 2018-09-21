Here are five things you need to know the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup
The 2018 FIBA Women's World Cup is an international Basketball event which brings together the best team across the world.
The 2018 edition of the FIBA Women's World Cup will take from Saturday, September 22 till Sunday, September 30.
The 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup will take place in Tenerife Spain
There are two host cities for the event
San Cristóbal de La Laguna where the 5,100 Capacity Tenerife Sports Pavilion Santiago Martin is located
The Santa Cruz de Tenerife where the 3,600 Capacity Palacio Municipal de Deportes is located.
15 teams and host nation Spain qualified to take part at the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup
Asian teams - South Korea, Australia, China, Japan
African teams - Nigeria, Senegal
European teams – Spain, Belgium, France, Greece, Latvia Turkey
South & North American teams - United States of America, Canada, Argentina, Puerto Rico
The 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup has 16 teams competing against each other.
The 16 teams are placed in four groups containing four teams.
The top team in each of the group will automatically progress to the quarterfinals.
The bottom-placed teams in each of the groups will be eliminated.
Teams that finished second and third in the groups will advance to the playoffs where they will take on each other to determine who joins the group winners in the quarterfinals.
Winners of the quarterfinals will progress to the semifinals
Winners in the semi-final will progress to the final, will losers will contest for third place.
The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup was established in 1953.
The United States of America arrive in Spain as defending champions.
Previous winners include the United States nine-time winners, the Soviet Union six-time winners, while Australia and Brazil have won the tournament once.