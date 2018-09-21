Pulse.ng logo
2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup preview

2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 5 things to know about tournament

Here are five things you need to know the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup

2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup play The 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup is set to begin (FIBA)

The 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup is set to to bring together some of the best women players in world basketball.

Here are five things you need to know the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup

1.    Duration and the of 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup

The 2018 FIBA Women's World Cup is an international Basketball event which brings together the best team across the world.

The 2018 edition of the FIBA Women's World Cup will take from Saturday, September 22 till Sunday, September 30.

2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup play The 2018 FIBA Basketball Women's World Cup will commence from September 22 (FIBA)

 

2. Host country and Venues for 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup

The 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup will take place in Tenerife Spain

There are two host cities for the event

San Cristóbal de La Laguna where the 5,100 Capacity Tenerife Sports Pavilion Santiago Martin is located

The Santa Cruz de Tenerife where the 3,600 Capacity Palacio Municipal de Deportes is located.

  3.    The 16 teams at the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup

15 teams and host nation Spain qualified to take part at the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup

Asian teams - South Korea, Australia, China, Japan

African teams - Nigeria, Senegal

European teams – Spain, Belgium, France, Greece, Latvia Turkey   

South & North American teams - United States of America, Canada, Argentina, Puerto Rico

FIBA Women's World Cup play D'tigress will face Turkey, Australia and Argentina at the FIBA Women's World Cup (FIBA)

4.   Group stage and structure of the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup

The 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup has 16 teams competing against each other.

The 16 teams are placed in four groups containing four teams.

The top team in each of the group will automatically progress to the quarterfinals.

The bottom-placed teams in each of the groups will be eliminated.

Teams that finished second and third in the groups will advance to the playoffs where they will take on each other to determine who joins the group winners in the quarterfinals.

Winners of the quarterfinals will progress to the semifinals

Winners in the semi-final will progress to the final, will losers will contest for third place.

5. Previous winners of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup

The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup was established in 1953.

USA play The USA have won the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup a record nine times (FIBA)

 

The United States of America arrive in Spain as defending champions.

Previous winners include the United States nine-time winners, the Soviet Union six-time winners, while Australia and Brazil have won the tournament once.

