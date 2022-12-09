The Chairman, Local Organizing Committee, Delta 2022 National Sports Festival, Patrick Ukah, has promised that the closing ceremony of the 21st edition of the Games will be a world class ceremony.
Zlatan to light up National sports festival closing ceremony
Zlatan, Zoro and Erigga will thrill audience with their performance at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Saturday.
Recommended articles
The closing ceremony is billed to be held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Saturday as Nigerian rapper and singer, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael known as Zlatan Ibile billed to perform with other artists.
Ukah who is also the Secretary to the Delta State Government, said that he wants to give the states good memories they will be proud of.
He added that notable artistes are set to thrill the audience with their performances.
He said, “We started preparation for the closing ceremony just same time as the opening and we are happy the opening was a huge success.
“The closing is more significant to us because we want people to go back to their respective states with good memories of the closing ceremony.
“We have schoolchildren preparing for another round of amazing calisthenics display, just as they did at the opening, while some notable artistes will also perform to thrill the audience.
“We are very proud that the Games are going on well; our target is to end it well with the closing ceremony. So, much work has been put in for this event to run smoothly and we intend to put the icing on the cake on Saturday with the closing display.
Zoro, Erigga and Zlatan will be performing to thrill the audience at the closing ceremony. Recall that at the opening ceremony, Ruger, Bella Shmurda and Harrysong performances thrilled the audience.
More from category
-
Zlatan to light up National sports festival closing ceremony
-
Stella Ayanleke shocks defending champion in women’s 100m Hurdles to win first National title in Asaba
-
Tima Godbless completes National Sports Festival sprint double, smashing her 200m lifetime best