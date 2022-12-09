Zlatan to light up National sports festival closing ceremony

AFP

The closing ceremony is billed to be held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Saturday as Nigerian rapper and singer, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael known as Zlatan Ibile billed to perform with other artists.

Ukah who is also the Secretary to the Delta State Government, said that he wants to give the states good memories they will be proud of.

He added that notable artistes are set to thrill the audience with their performances.

He said, “We started preparation for the closing ceremony just same time as the opening and we are happy the opening was a huge success.

“The closing is more significant to us because we want people to go back to their respective states with good memories of the closing ceremony.

“We have schoolchildren preparing for another round of amazing calisthenics display, just as they did at the opening, while some notable artistes will also perform to thrill the audience.

“We are very proud that the Games are going on well; our target is to end it well with the closing ceremony. So, much work has been put in for this event to run smoothly and we intend to put the icing on the cake on Saturday with the closing display.