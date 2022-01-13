'You wanna Bamba' - Paul Pogba wants to chill with the big boys after vibing to the viral 'Ameno' Remix (Video)

The 28 year old French star has a huge knack for vibing to trending smash hits across the globe and Afrobeats is usually never an exception as he has shown in times past.

This time, the Manchester United star was captured vibing to the 2021 viral Afrobeats smash hit "Ameno" Remix by 26 year old Nigerian singer Goya Menor.

The Afrobeats hit had gotten millions of streams on Spotify before the digital music platform took it down due to licensing issues.

However, Pogba took to his Instagram page to post a video of himself vibing to the viral hit after getting a haircut from popular football celebrity UK based hair-dresser, Mohamed Alsanawi who is the also the C.E.O of Astar barbers.

He posted the video with the caption, "You wanna bamba ?!"

The post which currently has over four million views at the moment confirms just how global Goya Menor's 2021 viral hit has gone.