'You wanna Bamba' - Paul Pogba wants to chill with the big boys after vibing to the viral 'Ameno' Remix (Video)

David Ben
Apparently, the Manchester United Star is feeling the one of the Biggest Afrobeat songs of 2021.

Paul Pogba vibes to the viral Ameno remix on his Instagram
Paul Pogba vibes to the viral "Ameno" remix on his Instagram

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba seems to be a fan of dancehall music generally and is never afraid to show it.

The 28 year old French star has a huge knack for vibing to trending smash hits across the globe and Afrobeats is usually never an exception as he has shown in times past.

This time, the Manchester United star was captured vibing to the 2021 viral Afrobeats smash hit "Ameno" Remix by 26 year old Nigerian singer Goya Menor.

The Afrobeats hit had gotten millions of streams on Spotify before the digital music platform took it down due to licensing issues.

www.instagram.com

However, Pogba took to his Instagram page to post a video of himself vibing to the viral hit after getting a haircut from popular football celebrity UK based hair-dresser, Mohamed Alsanawi who is the also the C.E.O of Astar barbers.

He posted the video with the caption, "You wanna bamba ?!"

The post which currently has over four million views at the moment confirms just how global Goya Menor's 2021 viral hit has gone.

Pogba is scheduled to return for Manchester United next month following a recent injury he picked up that ruled him out for an extended three weeks.

