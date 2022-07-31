Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns delivered as expected, a battle for the ages in the main event of the show from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Roman once again reigns over Lesnar and results from WWE SummerSlam
Roman Reigns yet again defeated The Beast Brock Lesnar in an epic contest that saw him retain his title as all champions retained their belts in the 2022 WWE SummerSlam.
The main event, which was contested under Last Man Standing rules for Roman Reigns' title as the undisputed WWE universal championship, gave us everything we could ever wish for including Brock Lesnar incredibly using a tractor to raise half of the ring off the ground.
In the end though, the Tribal Chief Reigns, with the help of The Usos and his advocate Paul Heyman, was able to yet again overcome Lesnar to remain the undisputed WWE Universal champion.
Reigns and Lesnar also had to fight off an attempt by Austin Theory to cash in the Money in the Bank contract midway through the match in chaotic fashion.
Another highlights included the return of Edge and women's superstar Bayley.
A total of five titles were being put on the line on the night.
However, surprisingly, no belt changed hands as all champions were able to retain their belts regardless of some controversies that ensued in the process.
2022 WWE SummerSlam Results
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (Champion) vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing Match)
Result: Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to retain the undisputed Championship.
Raw Women's Championship - Bianca Belair (Champion) vs. Becky Lynch
Result: Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch by Pinfall to retain her title.
SmackDown Women's Championship - Liv Morgan (Champion) vs. Ronda Rousey
Result: Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey by Pinfall
United States Championship - Bobby Lashley (Champion) vs. Austin Theory
Result: Bobby Lashley defeated Theory by Pinfall to retain the title
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (Champions) vs. The Street Profits (with special guest referee Jeff Jarrett)
Result: The Usos defeated The Street Profits by Pinfall to retain their title.
Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
An unfit Riddle showed up and said that he didn't care if he wasn't medically cleared to compete and called out Rollins.
The two star brawled right from the entryway before ending up in the centre of the ring where Rollins hit Riddle with a stomp as WWE officials tried to stop him.
Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
Result: Pat McAfee defeated Happy Corbin by Pinfall
The Miz vs. Logan Paul
Result: Logan Paul defeated The Miz by Pinfall
The Mysterios vs. The Judgement Day (No Disqualification)
Result: The Mysterios defeated The Judgement Day by Pinfall
More from category
-
Roman once again reigns over Lesnar and results from WWE SummerSlam
-
Adenike Olarinoye wins gold, Abdul-Afeez Osoba progresses in boxing
-
Sadiqq double inspires 12 Strong to MerryBet5Stars PL title