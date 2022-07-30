WRESTLING

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to headline WWE SummerSlam this weekend [All you need to know]

David Ben
WWE's biggest event of the summer - SummerSlam finally gets underway from July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar set to renew their epic rivalry and here's all you need to know about it.

2022 will be the 35th time WWE has held SummerSlam, the biggest event of the summer in sports entertainment.

This year's showpiece is set to take place at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, USA from Saturday night, July 30,2022.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will face off once more as they renew their long-term rivalry which is also the show's main event.

Reigns will defend his undisputed WWE Universal championship against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match that will surely see the two star bamboozle each other.

The build-up to the show has started but the full card is yet to be finalized.

However, let's take a look at what we know and should expect so far at the 2022 WWE SummerSlam.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (Champion) vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing Match)

Raw Women's Championship - Bianca Belair (Champion) vs. Becky Lynch

SmackDown Women's Championship - Liv Morgan (Champion) vs. Ronda Rousey

United States Championship - Bobby Lashley (Champion) vs. Austin Theory

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (Champions) vs. The Street Profits (with special guest referee Jeff Jarrett)

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

The Miz vs. Logan Paul

The Mysterios vs. The Judgement Day (No Disqualification)

In total, there are five championship matches on the eight-match card, including anticipated bouts for the top women's titles.

Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Womens title against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan puts the SmackDown title on the line against the resurgent Ronda Rousey.

Similar to WrestleMania, SummerSlam will once again feature some celebrity crossovers, including a pair of competitors who also stepped in the ring in April.

YouTube boxing star Logan Paul, is back when he takes on The Miz in singles action just months after the two paired in a tag team match at WrestleMania.

Also, SmackDown commentator and former NFL punter Pat McAfee, is set for his second official match when he takes on Happy Corbin.

