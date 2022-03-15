Omos defeats Commander Azeez in battle of Nigerian giants at Monday Night Raw

Omos whose real name is Tolulope Omogbehin won the fight in dominant fashion, dispatching fellow Nigerian Yoruba boy, Babatunde Aiyegbusi, better known as Commander Azeez, in under two minutes.

Lagos-born Omos is a literal giant, a physical specimen described as a ‘colossus’ he is officially listed as 7 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 181 kg.

SEscoops

His latest victim, Commander Azeez is no slouch physically either, standing at 6 feet and 7 inches tall, with a bodyweight of 156 kg.

No one could have guessed Commander Azeez was that big though thanks to the ease with which Omos picked him up and slammed him on the mat multiple times to win the match.

Watching on from ringside was also another Nigerian, Apollo Crews, a considerably smaller one compared to the two giants slugging it out in the ring.

Bleacher Report

Apollo Crews whose real name is Sesugh Uhaa with his origin in Edo State was also a victim of Omos on the night despite not being involved in the fight originally.

The diminutive wrestler was cheering on Commander Azeez on the ringside and Omos came for him next after beating the opponent, grabbing Crews by the head and slamming him hard into the mat.

Twitter