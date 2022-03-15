WWE

Omos defeats Commander Azeez in battle of Nigerian giants at Monday Night Raw

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Nigerian wrestlers Omos and Commander Azeez produced a heavyweight fight for the ages at Monday Night Raw.

Omos (L) v Commander Azeez (R)
Omos (L) v Commander Azeez (R)

Two of the biggest men in the WWE right now, Omos and Commander Azeez who are both of Nigerian descent went head to head on Monday Night Raw in what was ultimately a one-sided affair.

Recommended articles

Omos whose real name is Tolulope Omogbehin won the fight in dominant fashion, dispatching fellow Nigerian Yoruba boy, Babatunde Aiyegbusi, better known as Commander Azeez, in under two minutes.

Lagos-born Omos is a literal giant, a physical specimen described as a ‘colossus’ he is officially listed as 7 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 181 kg.

Omos is a physically imposing personality
Omos is a physically imposing personality SEscoops

His latest victim, Commander Azeez is no slouch physically either, standing at 6 feet and 7 inches tall, with a bodyweight of 156 kg.

No one could have guessed Commander Azeez was that big though thanks to the ease with which Omos picked him up and slammed him on the mat multiple times to win the match.

Watching on from ringside was also another Nigerian, Apollo Crews, a considerably smaller one compared to the two giants slugging it out in the ring.

Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews
Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews Bleacher Report

Apollo Crews whose real name is Sesugh Uhaa with his origin in Edo State was also a victim of Omos on the night despite not being involved in the fight originally.

The diminutive wrestler was cheering on Commander Azeez on the ringside and Omos came for him next after beating the opponent, grabbing Crews by the head and slamming him hard into the mat.

Apollo Crews (Twitter/Apollo Crews)
Apollo Crews (Twitter/Apollo Crews) Twitter

It capped off a night of pure unadulterated dominance for Tolulope ‘Jordan’ Omogbehin, the WWE superstar from Ogun State.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young

More from category

  • Omos (L) v Commander Azeez (R)

    Omos defeats Commander Azeez in battle of Nigerian giants at Monday Night Raw

  • Davido Partners with PlayStation for Gran Turisimo 7 competition

    Davido partners with Sony's PlayStation for GT7 Design Competition (Video)

  • Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the Critics Choice Awards 2022

    Serena and Venus Williams dazzle at Critics Choice Awards

Recommended articles

Omos defeats Commander Azeez in battle of Nigerian giants at Monday Night Raw

Omos defeats Commander Azeez in battle of Nigerian giants at Monday Night Raw

Davido partners with Sony's PlayStation for GT7 Design Competition (Video)

Davido partners with Sony's PlayStation for GT7 Design Competition (Video)

Onazi rues Super Eagles and Trabzonspor 'betrayal' after taking painkillers to play matches

Onazi rues Super Eagles and Trabzonspor 'betrayal' after taking painkillers to play matches

Nigeria vs Ghana: FIFA makes 'minor' changes to match officials

Nigeria vs Ghana: FIFA makes 'minor' changes to match officials

Kelechi Iheanacho earns ₦32b at Leicester City, but who is the highest-earning Super Eagles star in the Premier League

Kelechi Iheanacho earns ₦32b at Leicester City, but who is the highest-earning Super Eagles star in the Premier League

Ronaldo to score and other sure tips for Manchester United v Atletico Madrid

Ronaldo to score and other sure tips for Manchester United v Atletico Madrid

Trending

TENNIS

Serena and Venus Williams dazzle at Critics Choice Awards

Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the Critics Choice Awards 2022

Davido partners with Sony's PlayStation for GT7 Design Competition (Video)

Davido Partners with PlayStation for Gran Turisimo 7 competition