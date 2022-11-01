WRESTLING

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar issue fresh threats and all the results from WWE RAW

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

The Tribal chief was fully geared up for his title defense at Crown Jewel as 'The Beast incarnate clashed with the 'almighty' Bobby Lashley ahead of their rematch. And oh, the WWE Women's division now have new tag team champions. Here's all the best from Monday Night Raw.

With one week until the 2022 Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, participants at the event were unable to appear on SmackDown due to their travel schedule, and so the final build-up to next weekend's showpiece in Riyadh had to happen on Raw on Monday night.

Both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns made appearances at the American Center in Dallas, USA.

The Tribal Chief Reigns, did not come face-to-face with Logan Paul, his challenger at the main event Saturday, but what he did though, was make an example out of The Miz.

Reigns' annoyance was simply to send a message to anyone even thinking about the possibility of Paul knocking him out as he believes no man alive can accomplish that task, and especially not an "outsider."

On the other hand, Lesnar found himself in another brawl with his opponent at Crown Jewel - Bobby Lashley. The pair got into a serious tussle that even Triple H had to make his presence known to help break up the fight.

Here are all the results from Monday Night Raw on October 31, 2022.

  • Women's Tag Team Championship - Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Dakota Kai & IYO SKY (Champion) via pinfall to win the titles. 
  • Bianca Belair defeated Nikki Cross by pinfall 
  • Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest by pinfall
  • Matt Riddle defeated Otis by pinfall
  • Mustafa Ali defeated The Miz by pinfall 
  • Seth Rollins defeated Austin Theory by pinfall 
  • Roman Reigns issued a final warning to Logan Paul and beat down The Miz
  • Bianca Belair and Bayley clashed again ahead of their title fight at Crown Jewel

Bayley and Belair brawled outside the ring before Bayley hit a Bayley-To-Belly through two tables.

  • Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley brawled again
  • Baron Corbin beat down R-Truth after Truth interrupted a promo
David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports.

