Nigerian giant, Omos loses for the first time to a much smaller and older opponent

Tunde Young
Omos finally suffered his first-ever WWE defeat against Bobby Lashley

Nigerian WWE superstar, Tolulope Omogbehin popularly known as ‘Omos’ was defeated by Bobby Lashley in a thrilling match at Wrestlemania 38.

Bobby Lashley Winner
Bobby Lashley Winner Twitter/@WWE

Omos had been undefeated since making his WWE in-ring debut last year at Wrestlemania 37 and racked up an impressive list of casualties. AJ Styles, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, T-Bar, Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez are just some of the high-profile wrestlers Omos had defeated without even breaking a sweat.

Omos dominated WWE for a year
Omos dominated WWE for a year Fansided

However, 7ft 2in Omos ran into his toughest opponent yet in 6ft 2in Bobby Lashley who took the night with the use of multiple thunderous Spears.

The win came at the cost of some physical punishment for Bobby Lashley who was thrown around multiple times by Omos.

27-year old Omos dominated the early proceedings, inflicting punishment on Lashley, including a moment where his skull hit the ring post while Omos was ramming him back-first into the corner buckles.

But 45-year old Lashley came back with an impressive suplex and then followed with a running spear to Omos’ midriff, knocking the wind out of him and securing the pinfall victory.

This was the longest singles match of Omos’ career, going roughly six and a half minutes, exemplary of the level of dominance displayed by the Nigerian in the last year.

Tunde Young Tunde Young

