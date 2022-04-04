Nigerian giant, Omos loses for the first time to a much smaller and older opponent

Twitter/@WWE

Omos had been undefeated since making his WWE in-ring debut last year at Wrestlemania 37 and racked up an impressive list of casualties. AJ Styles, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, T-Bar, Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez are just some of the high-profile wrestlers Omos had defeated without even breaking a sweat.

Fansided

However, 7ft 2in Omos ran into his toughest opponent yet in 6ft 2in Bobby Lashley who took the night with the use of multiple thunderous Spears.

The win came at the cost of some physical punishment for Bobby Lashley who was thrown around multiple times by Omos.

27-year old Omos dominated the early proceedings, inflicting punishment on Lashley, including a moment where his skull hit the ring post while Omos was ramming him back-first into the corner buckles.

But 45-year old Lashley came back with an impressive suplex and then followed with a running spear to Omos’ midriff, knocking the wind out of him and securing the pinfall victory.