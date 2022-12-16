Why Anthony Joshua will support Nigeria against England

The 33-year-old Joshua gave his thoughts on a possible rivalry between England and Nigeria in an interview with the American international monthly men's magazine GQ.

AFP

Joshua on Nigeria vs England

Joshua born in Watford United Kingdom won an Olympic Gold in the boxing superheavyweight category at the 2012 Olympics in London.

The former unified heavyweight world champion was born to Nigerian immigrants and has continued to stay in touch with his roots.

Joshua at his fights displays the Nigerian green and white flag and the British Union jack flag of the United Kingdom.

In the interview with GQ Joshua explained his loyalty to Nigeria over England when it comes to football.

A question was posed to Joshua on who he would support if the Super Eagles of Nigeria takes on the Three Lions of England.

AFP

The former WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO boxing heavyweight champion explained that his choice is Nigeria just because of his upbringing.

He said, "Well I don't even follow football but if I was to have to be Nigeria because in my household that's the Heritage.

"If you understand that culture you'll know why when I go see my auntie I go see my mom hello Auntie how are you really do you want to drink?

"Auntie yeah when I'm with the boys hey bro get out of the seat bro you know I'm trying to say know your audience know your environment know where to show."

This is not the first time Joshua will show solidarity for Nigeria ahead of his birth country England.

AFP

Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Super Eagles of Nigeria faced off against the Three Lions of England in an international friendly.

Joshua the reigning unified boxing heavyweight champion at the time was asked about his preference to win and he chose Nigeria.