Welcome back, Venus! Begins 30th season on tour with victory at ASB Classic

The 42-year-old had it difficult in the first set but held her nerve in the tie-break to come up trumps. At 6-6, the match was halted for a while due to rain, and after play resumed she saw the set out at 7-6.

In the second set, it turned out to be a one-sided affair in favour of the older sister of the Williams sisters, as she won nine of the last twelve games and eighty percent of points from her first serve, which made a huge difference in the game.

She also converted four break points out of eleven. However, Volynets tried to come back into the game, but it was not enough to push her more experienced countrywoman on the back foot.

Speaking after the game, the multiple Grand slam winner expressed her gratitude for playing in Auckland.

"This is one of my favourite places to come, so I'm so excited that I made it here. I remember the last time that I was here, Serena won. I remember watching and holding on to my sit, it was a great match and it was so great to see you guys come out, and stay this late outside in this weather. So thank you, and I'm happy to get a win today against a great opponent."