Wayne Rooney wants to fight Olajide Williams

Rooney is retired as a player and now a professional football manager for Major League Soccer (MLS) club D.C. United.

KSI on the other hand is an internet celebrity and one of the most famous people in the United Kingdom.

He takes to the ring for exhibition boxing fights with his most famous battle against American media personality, podcaster, actor, and professional wrestler Logan Paul.

Wayne Rooney calls out KSI for fight

AFP

According to KSI, Rooney reached out to his team about organizing a boxing fight.

Rooney comes from a huge boxing family and follows the sport. He was in attendance as Tyson Fury recorded a technical knockout victory against Derek Chisora to retain his WBC heavyweight title belt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium early this month.

KSI was last in action back in August defeating two opponents on the same day.

He is now preparing to face Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Star Dillon Danis in a boxing clash scheduled for the OVO Arena Wembley in January 2023.

At the press conference for the fight, KSI revealed that Rooney reached out to set up a fight but he refused.

He explained, "It's funny, and I hope he doesn't get annoyed that I'm saying this, but Wayne Rooney hit me up saying 'oh we should fight'.

"I said 'no', I just don't want to do that. If Wayne Rooney is down, I think it would be good to have him in the [influencer boxing] space."

AFP

Rooney a former Manchester United and Everton star recently made the news by calling for Fury to be knighted.

Fury responded by reaching out to Rooney to help him prepare for the undisputed heavyweight boxing clash against Oleksandr Usyk scheduled for next year.