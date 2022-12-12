ADVERTISEMENT

Wayne Rooney to help Tyson Fury prepare for Oleksandr Usyk

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Former Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney to help Tyson Fury get ready for Oleksandr Usyk

Wayne Rooney to help Tyson Fury prepare for Oleksandr Usyk
Wayne Rooney to help Tyson Fury prepare for Oleksandr Usyk

English professional boxer Tyson Fury has recruited former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney for his next fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Fury a two-time world heavyweight champion recently defeated Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Following the defense of the WBC heavyweight title, Fury had a face-off ahead of his potential next fight.

Fury at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, went face to face with WBA, IBO, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson Fury screamed at Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tyson Fury screamed at Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium AFP

Rooney was in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to witness Fury continue his unbeaten reign as champion.

The manager of Major League Soccer club D.C. United revealed after the fight that Fury should be knighted for all he has done for boxing.

He said, I think he&rsquo;s the best we&rsquo;ve seen in a long time, and I don&rsquo;t think anyone will beat him.

&ldquo;I think he&rsquo;s an absolute legend for what he&rsquo;s done for boxing. He&rsquo;s entertaining, his skills are incredible, his mentality is incredible.

&ldquo;If I&rsquo;m being honest, I probably think he should be knighted because he hasn&rsquo;t been afraid to go abroad, he&rsquo;s won titles abroad, defended them abroad and he epitomises everything that boxing is.&rdquo;

Fury then responded that he aims to have Rooney in camp to prepare for the upcoming fight against Usyk.

Tyson Fury calls out Wayne Rooney ahead of Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight
Tyson Fury calls out Wayne Rooney ahead of Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight AFP

An agreement has now been struck as Fury revealed that Rooney will indeed be a sparing partner during camp.

He said, &rdquo;I spoke to Wayne [Rooney] last night and he&rsquo;s well up for it. But he&rsquo;s a right-handed person, so he&rsquo;s got to switch up to be southpaw left-handed.

&rdquo;So we&rsquo;re going to bring Wayne in for preparation for Usyk. &ldquo;He&rsquo;s agreed, so he&rsquo;s going to come into camp for about four weeks to help me.&rdquo;

A fight between Usyk and Fury will be for all the belts WBA, IBO, IBF, WBC, and WBO and the undisputed heavyweight championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Wayne Rooney to help Tyson Fury prepare for Oleksandr Usyk

    Wayne Rooney to help Tyson Fury prepare for Oleksandr Usyk

  • Lagos State men's 4x100m quartet were the surprise champions at the National Sports Festival

    The future is bright! Top new discoveries at the National Sports Festival in Asaba

  • Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde

    National Sports Festival: Seyi Makinde hails historical team Oyo

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: Argentina vs. Croatia: World Cup 2022 semifinal prediction and match preview

QATAR 2022: Argentina vs. Croatia: World Cup 2022 semifinal prediction and match preview

'The Greatest of all Time'- Okocha, Eguavoen react to Ronaldo's World Cup exit

'The Greatest of all Time'- Okocha, Eguavoen react to Ronaldo's World Cup exit

Wayne Rooney to help Tyson Fury prepare for Oleksandr Usyk

Wayne Rooney to help Tyson Fury prepare for Oleksandr Usyk

Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi praises Everton fans, calls for more Lampard support

Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi praises Everton fans, calls for more Lampard support

The future is bright! Top new discoveries at the National Sports Festival in Asaba

The future is bright! Top new discoveries at the National Sports Festival in Asaba

Alhassan Yusuf Profile, Age, Career, Market Value, Playing Style, Social Media, Caps, Latest News

Alhassan Yusuf Profile, Age, Career, Market Value, Playing Style, Social Media, Caps, Latest News

QATAR 2022: Sportybet betting tips and odds for Argentina vs Croatia semi final game

QATAR 2022: Sportybet betting tips and odds for Argentina vs Croatia semi final game

President Buhari Praises gritty Morocco for World Cup success

President Buhari Praises gritty Morocco for World Cup success

Super Falcons star, Gift Monday pens emotional message to NWFL club

Super Falcons star, Gift Monday pens emotional message to NWFL club

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

empty

How Anthony Joshua can become a 3-time heavyweight champion

Boxers in action at the ongoing National sports festival

Tragedy as Boxer dies after knockout punch at the National Sports festival

Stella Ayanleke crowned National Sports Festival 100mH Champion in Asaba

Stella Ayanleke shocks defending champion to win first National title in Asaba

Tyson Fury calls out Wayne Rooney ahead of Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight

Tyson Fury calls out Wayne Rooney ahead of Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight