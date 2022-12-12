Wayne Rooney to help Tyson Fury prepare for Oleksandr Usyk

Fury a two-time world heavyweight champion recently defeated Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Following the defense of the WBC heavyweight title, Fury had a face-off ahead of his potential next fight.

Fury at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, went face to face with WBA, IBO, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury and Rooney to spar

Rooney was in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to witness Fury continue his unbeaten reign as champion.

The manager of Major League Soccer club D.C. United revealed after the fight that Fury should be knighted for all he has done for boxing.

He said, I think he’s the best we’ve seen in a long time, and I don’t think anyone will beat him.

“I think he’s an absolute legend for what he’s done for boxing. He’s entertaining, his skills are incredible, his mentality is incredible.

“If I’m being honest, I probably think he should be knighted because he hasn’t been afraid to go abroad, he’s won titles abroad, defended them abroad and he epitomises everything that boxing is.”

Fury then responded that he aims to have Rooney in camp to prepare for the upcoming fight against Usyk.

An agreement has now been struck as Fury revealed that Rooney will indeed be a sparing partner during camp.

He said, ”I spoke to Wayne [Rooney] last night and he’s well up for it. But he’s a right-handed person, so he’s got to switch up to be southpaw left-handed.

”So we’re going to bring Wayne in for preparation for Usyk. “He’s agreed, so he’s going to come into camp for about four weeks to help me.”