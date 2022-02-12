'Have you ever seen anything like that!'- Rugby commentator stunned by beautiful assist

Ireland played France in a thrilling Six Nations encounter in Paris, in a match which would only be Hansense second match for his nation.

The Irish were to restart after a French penalty. As the ball was launched deep into the opposition half, it looked like the home team would safely gather the ball.

However, out of nowhere Mack Hansen steals it from surrounding french players and made a break for the tryline.

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

The commentator could hardly believe what he was seeing and neither could the French as they helplessly stood by and watched the conversion.

You can see the try here:

Hansen's beautiful solo effort was not enough for the Irish as they lost 30-24 to the hosts.