Van Rijthoven stuns Medvedev as Berrettini seals dream comeback with a win over Murray

Rijthoven completes fairytale run

Rijthoven defeated Medvedev 6-4, 6-1 to win his first tour title in just his second ATP event.

The 25-year-old, who only got into the tournament through a wildcard, also defeated players like Taylor Fritz, Hugo Gaston and Felix Augier-Aliassime along the way.

Medvedev, who will return to World No. 1 tomorrow, was hoping to win his first title of the year but could not find an answer to Rijthoven's incredible shot selections.

The Dutchman took the first set in the tenth game after Medvedev failed to hold serve for 5-5. Both players had traded breaks early in the game, but Rijthoven broke Medvedev's serve again in the tenth game to take the first set.

The second set was one-way traffic, with the Dutchman breaking twice to take a 5-0 lead. Although Medvedev held serve in the sixth game, Rijthoven served it out to seal a dream title.

Berrettini completes a perfect comeback in Stuttgart

Meanwhile, in Stuttgart, Matteo Berrettini also completed a dream week as he beat Andy Murray in the BOSS Open final to win his first title in his first tournament since March

Before this tournament, Berrettini had not played since March due to an injury. However, the Italian did not look like he had been away as he was brilliant all week.

Berrettini took the first set 6-4 after breaking in the third game. However, Murray showed strong resilience in the second set to break at 4-4. Although Berrettini hit back with a break of his own, Murray took the next two games to send the tie into a decider.

Nonetheless, despite his resilience, it was not to be for Murray, who was seeking his first title on grass since 2016, as Berrettini dominated the third set to seal a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 victory.