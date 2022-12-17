Usain Bolt set to be honoured with BBC Sports lifetime achievement award

Bolt retired in 2017, and had an illustrious career winning eight Olympic Gold medals - including 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics - in addition to being the current World Record holder in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m.

The lifetime achievement award is given to a sportsperson who has made a major impact on the world of sport during their lifetime, while the Personality of the Year Award is awarded to the sportsperson whose actions have most captured the public's imagination.

Legendary artistic gymnast, Simone Biles is the current holder of the lifetime achievement award, and previous winners include Chris Hoy, Jessica Ennis-Hill, David Beckham, Tanni Grey-Thompson, Bobby Charlton, Pele, etc.

For the main Sports Person of the Year award (SPOTY), World 1500m Champion Jake Wightman and Commonwealth 10,000m Champion, Eilish McColgan are the representatives in track and field, but they’ll have it tough winning against England footballer Beth Mead, snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan, cricketers Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, plus boxers Natasha Jonas and Tyson Fury.