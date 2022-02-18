WWE

Undertaker set to be inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2022 at Wrestlemania 38

David Ben
The Legendary wrestler will be taking his rightful place among the immortals of Wrestling at Wrestlemania 38

Undertaker will be Inducted into the WWE Class of 2022 Hall of Fame at Wrestlemania 38

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, will headline the upcoming 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class on the weekend of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, USA. This is according to a report by the New York Post.

The Hall of Fame ceremony which is set to air on April 1 will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas that kicks off WrestleMania weekend.

The 56-year-old Undertaker Undertaker, officially retired at Survivor Series in 2020, bringing a 30-year run in WWE to a close.

His final match took place at WrestleMania 36 in the highly acclaimed Boneyard Match against WWE Raw superstar A.J. Styles.

“I realized I have taken every physical gift, tool that I have and have used it up,” Undertaker, who began wrestling professionally in 1987."

“There’s no water left in the sponge, if I can use that analogy. I’ve rung everything I could get out of that sponge.”, Undertaker told The Post in November 20.

Since his debut in the WWE in 1990, Undertaker went on to win seven world championships and seven tag team titles in WWE.

However, for the Undertaker character, it was never about championships but the stories and memories that came along with him in and out of the ring with the likes of WWE legends: Mankind, Kane, Shawn Michaels, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H and others.

He was part of arguably the greatest wrestling match ever with Michaels at WrestleMania 25 and took part in the iconic Hell in a Cell match with Mankind (Mick Foley) at King of the Ring in 1998.

His 21-0 WrestleMania winning streak, snapped by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans in 2014, will likely never be matched anytime soon.

According to reports, He wrestled 993 matches in WWE.

There were also stories about how he was a locker room enforcer but make no mistake, The Undertaker is unarguably one of the greatest characters to grace the WWE till date, maybe even the greatest.

