Retired MMA star Michael Bisping says he would have beaten UFC champion Adesanya

“I often get asked questions like, do you think you could beat such and such a fighter and I’m always hesitant to answer those questions because it’s just disrespectful.

I’m not competing anymore and if I say that, it’s talking shit about ‘Issy’ but I’m never going to have to back those words up.” said the 42 year old Bisping on his official Youtube page.

As much as Bisping thought it was an awkward question to ask, there was only one way he was going to answer it.

Pulse Nigeria

“However, I do think I could have done it. In my prime? Yeah.” was Bisping's explanation to his claims though, saying that all fighters should have that mentality.

“That’s what fighters are supposed to say, I’ve said this before but if a fighter says no, then they probably wouldn’t be a fighter in the first place.

“They could be realistic but I never saw a man I didn’t think I could beat. That’s just a reality. Give me time to prepare, I think I could.”