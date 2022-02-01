Retired MMA star Michael Bisping says he would have beaten UFC champion Adesanya

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Michael Bisping explains why he could have beaten current UFC middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya if they fought

Former English fighter Michael Bisping (Left) claims he would defeat UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya in his prime
Former English fighter Michael Bisping (Left) claims he would defeat UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya in his prime

Retired British Martial artist Michael Bisping has claimed that he could've been the reigning UFC middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya if they actually did fight, explaining respectfully why he believed he could have beaten the Nigerian-born New Zealand, 'style bender' if their paths had crossed.

Recommended articles

“I often get asked questions like, do you think you could beat such and such a fighter and I’m always hesitant to answer those questions because it’s just disrespectful.

I’m not competing anymore and if I say that, it’s talking shit about ‘Issy’ but I’m never going to have to back those words up.” said the 42 year old Bisping on his official Youtube page.

As much as Bisping thought it was an awkward question to ask, there was only one way he was going to answer it.

Israel Adesanya is the reigning UFC middleweight Champion
Israel Adesanya is the reigning UFC middleweight Champion Pulse Nigeria

“However, I do think I could have done it. In my prime? Yeah.” was Bisping's explanation to his claims though, saying that all fighters should have that mentality.

“That’s what fighters are supposed to say, I’ve said this before but if a fighter says no, then they probably wouldn’t be a fighter in the first place.

“They could be realistic but I never saw a man I didn’t think I could beat. That’s just a reality. Give me time to prepare, I think I could.”

While we’re not likely to see the retired Bisping fighting in the octagon any time soon, Israel Adesanya on the other hand will be facing Robert Whittaker for a second time at UFC 271 on February 13.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

Recommended articles

Afcon Semi Finals - Cameroon vs Egypt Match Preview & Betting Tips

Afcon Semi Finals - Cameroon vs Egypt Match Preview & Betting Tips

Joao Cancelo signs contract extension at Man City

Joao Cancelo signs contract extension at Man City

Premier League clubs spend nearly £300 million in transfer window

Premier League clubs spend nearly £300 million in transfer window

Retired MMA star Michael Bisping says he would have beaten UFC champion Adesanya

Retired MMA star Michael Bisping says he would have beaten UFC champion Adesanya

Nigerian athlete Ese Brume presents her 2020 Olympic bronze medal to Pastor Oyedepo

Nigerian athlete Ese Brume presents her 2020 Olympic bronze medal to Pastor Oyedepo

Console Wars: Competition rises as Sony's PlayStation buys Xbox developer - Bungie For $3.6 Billion

Console Wars: Competition rises as Sony's PlayStation buys Xbox developer - Bungie For $3.6 Billion

Trending

AusOpen: Rafael Nadal sees off Matteo Berrettini to reach final

Rafael Nadal is through to the finals of the Australia Open 2022

Mike Tyson set to retire from Boxing at 55

Mike Tyson

20 things learnt from Neymar's Netflix documentary 'The Perfect Chaos'

Neymar's O Caos Perfeito debuts later this month on Netflix Brasil

Top 10 highest-paid female athletes in the world

World's highest earning female athletes