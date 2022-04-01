African stars rake in millions in a record year for UFC

Despite claims by Youtube star turned Sports meme, Jake Paul, that UFC boss Dana White underpays his fighters, the average UFC fighter made around $20,000 more than in 2020.

As the sport saw a huge growth in revenue, African stars were not left out of the spoils as they also earned rather lucrative salaries from their bouts.

Please note that although these figures are accurate , they do not include performance bonuses and brand endorsements. This list focuses only on the official salaries of the athletes.

With that out of the way, let's get into it:

1.) Kamaru Usman - ₦800 million

The 'Nigerian nightmare' must be living the dream after a very lucrative 2021. The undefeated UFC Welterweight champion received his highest paycheck in his rematch against Jorge Masvidal an estimated $692,000 before bonuses.

Pulse Nigeria

Usman only took to the ring three times last year, but he reportedly raked in around $1.9million which converts to just above ₦800 million- in base salary alone!

ESPN

If unverified sources are to be believed, Usman earned a further ₦1.6 billion in sponsorships and endorsements. So this means Usman earned around ₦2.6 billion in 2021!

The best pound for pound fighter in the world has gone out of his way to promote MMA in Africa, setting up the Face off Fight Night franchise which he hopes will be a launching pad for future MMA greats.

Usman has also contributed his support to less privileged Nigerians when he distributed food items to 1000 vulnerable children in 2021.

Pulse Nigeria

2.) Israel Adesanya ₦460 million

The last Stylebender also enjoyed a lucrative year even signing a contract he and Dana white have referred to as 'one of the most lucrative deals in UFC history’.

Pulse Nigeria

Adesanya's first fight of the year happened to be his first loss in the UFC, when he succumbed to Heavyweight Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya might have lost his undefeated status, but he reportedly earned a cool ₦250 million from the loss.

The middleweight champion then returned to his preferred wight class to dish out the business in his fight against Mario Vettori. In that fight, Adesanya went home with around ₦200 million and his belt.

Twitter

As one of the more notable fighters in the sport it is no surprise that Adesanya has a few endorsements and sponsorships in place. Going by popular reports, the Last Style bender raked in an additional ₦1.2 billion from such endorsements and partnerships.

3.) Francis Ngannou - ₦ 124 million

Rounding up our Champion's top 3 Cameroonian fighter Francis Ngannou also enjoyed a decent payout in 2021.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Ngannou was subjected to a rematch for the UFC Heavyweight Championship belt against Stipe Miocic a fighter who had defeated him in the past. Ngannou showed great resolve to win the fight via knockout in the second round and in the process winning the Performance of the Night award.

Twitter/EspnMma

The Cameroonian fighter was already assured of his ₦103,860,000 but defeating his former rival was his biggest prize of the day. When you take into account his fight bonus, Ngannou earned an extra ₦21,000,000 from that one fight.

Like Usman, Ngannou has set up The Francis Ngannou Foundation through which he runs the only MMA gym in his native Cameroon.

4.) Abdul Razak Alhassan ₦56 million

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Just after the big three of Usman, Adesanya and Ngannou, Ghanaian fighter Abdul Razak Alhassan is probably the most intimidating African fighter in the UFC. The Ghanaian fighter is renowned for his surprising knockout power, with all 11 of his wins coming by way of knockout.

2021 was a very busy year for Ghanaian UFC fighter Abdul Razak Alhassan. The former Judo champion lost two of his three fights but his one victory was a spectacular knockout which is still talked about till today.

From his three fights, Alhassan earned an estimated ₦56 million in base pay alone.

5.) Sodiq Yusuff ₦15 million

Nigerian American UFC fighter Sodiq Yusuff began his MMA journey as far back as 2016.

Although he is not as famous as some of the fighters on this list, he also boasts a formidable record in the octagon. Sodiq has competed in 14 fights so far, winning 12 of these fights. His most recent victory against Alex Caceres has made many in the MMA/ UFC community notice the 28 year old Featherweight fighter.

Pulse Nigeria

Yussuf, like Ngannou, had only one fight in 2021, but unlike the Cameroonian powerhouse, his bout ended in a defeat by unanimous decision. Although he didn't get the result he would have hoped for, the fighter reportedly walked away with around ₦15 million.