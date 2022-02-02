'I will beat him again' - Isreal Adesanya confident ahead of UFC 271

Adesanya revealed he had a mental boost over Robert Whittaker in their first bout and he had him figured out before they faced off in the octagon.

“I said at the time that he is acting out of character, and I also said he is not being himself.

"It was his ego last time, but I called it from the fight,” Adesanya said in an interview before his UFC 271 rematch with Whittaker.

Whittaker admitted he was overconfident going into his first fight with Adesanya but believes he is now a different fighter.

However, Adesanya is not impressed and believes he will beat his old-time foe again.

“People kept saying what a good guy he is, but trust me he’s not. You don’t see that behind the scenes. And now he’s admitted it was his ego that got the best of him - well I told you so, he should have listened to me!" Adesanya said

Seemingly tired of the excuses, Adesanya stated there is little hope for an upset despite Whittaker's comments.

“What else can he say? He said after the fight that it was the best he’s ever felt, well I do not forget that. If he can get better, he’ll have to bring the best again, and I will beat him again.” Adesanya confidently said.

Since his first loss to Adesanya, Whittaker has fought back into title contention. He secured wins over top contenders Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and, Kelvin Gastelum.

Meanwhile, Adesanya successfully returned to the middleweight division with a second win over Marvin Vettori after a failed light heavyweight title challenge.

“My prediction is that I am going to f*ck Whittaker up, again,” Adesanya started.

“He can’t stand with me, so I know he will be forced to grapple. If he wants to copy someone else’s work, then, by all means, try, because it went so well last time for him when we fought." the current UFC Middleweight Champion concluded.