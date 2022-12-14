Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua for crying like a little girl ahead of Usyk fight

Fury recently defeated Derek Chisora to retain his WBC heavyweight title in front of a 60,000-capacity audience at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The victory for Fury now helps set up negotiations for a potential undisputed heavyweight battle against Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury holds the WBC belt while Usyk holds the WBA, WBO, IBO, and IBF heavyweight boxing titles.

Fury on Joshua

Joshua suffered defeat to Usyk for the second time in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Fury called out Joshua on social media following his defeat to Usyk in the rematch.

Negotiations between Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Eddie Hearns Matchroom boxing stalled with the fight between Fury and Joshua unable to take place with deadlines and accusations.

In a recent interview with IFL TV, Fury explained the motivation for the fight against Usyk.

Fury wants to become undisputed and unify the heavyweight division for the first time since Lennox Lewis.

He also revealed that fighting Usyk is an opportunity to take on the man who defeated Joshua and made him cry.

After the loss to Usyk, Joshua was emotional and reduced to tears in the press conference. Fury now compares Joshua's outbursts to that of a little girl crying.

He said, “I’m looking to fight Usyk, Joshua’s nemesis. The man who’s got AJ’s kryptonite. The man who made him cry after the fight, like a little girl. ‘I’m 18 stone.’ So? I’m 20 stone.

"I’ll beat him. I’ll take that little sausage out. He ain’t got no kryptonite to me. He’s f*** all to me, the little f***er. I’m going to make him dance.”