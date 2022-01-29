Tyson Fury to defend WBC title against Whyte

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title clash against Dillian Whyte has finally been confirmed.

The Gypsy King Tyson Fury will defend his title in April against fellow Brit Dillian Whyte
The Gypsy King Tyson Fury will defend his title in April against fellow Brit Dillian Whyte

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury must defend his title against Dillian Whyte before Saturday, April 23 in the UK.

Recommended articles
twitter.com

Whyte has long been the WBC’s No 1 ranked contender but was officially named as the mandatory challenger to Fury’s belt after ‘The Gypsy King’ beat Wilder for the second time.

Dillian Whyte makes his entrance for his fight against Oscar Rivas
Dillian Whyte makes his entrance for his fight against Oscar Rivas IMAGO / Focus Images

Fury is looking forward to his 'homecoming' clash and stated that he is certainly not going to hold back.

“I Cannot wait. Me and Dillian [Whyte] are gonna put it on the line,” the 33-year old said.

Following the announcement he made a post on Instagram with the caption: "The work’s best heavyweight @gypsyking101 will be back real soon 😎 #FuryWhyte"

www.instagram.com

“I can’t wait to punch Dillian Whyte’s face right in the face. I’m going to give him the best hiding he’s ever had in his life, boy. Dillian Whyte, train hard sucker because you’re getting annihilated," Fury said to reporters.

Reports emerged last week that Fury was either going to face Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in a unification bout.

However, Anthony Joshua is entitled to a rematch with the Ukrainian following his defeat to him last year.

The highly anticipated fight reportedly has a purse of $41 million, the highest ever in boxing history.

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Recommended articles

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 R16 Preview

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 R16 Preview

Gambia vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Round-of-16 Preview

Gambia vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Round-of-16 Preview

Tyson Fury to defend WBC title against Whyte

Tyson Fury to defend WBC title against Whyte

AFCON 2021: What to expect as the Quarter-finals kick off today

AFCON 2021: What to expect as the Quarter-finals kick off today

Super Eagles: Eguavoen looking forward to helping new coach Jose Peseiro

Super Eagles: Eguavoen looking forward to helping new coach Jose Peseiro

Nigerian-born Josh Maja set for England return with Stoke City

Nigerian-born Josh Maja set for England return with Stoke City

Trending

Anthony Joshua no longer looking to fight Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua

AusOpen: Rafael Nadal sees off Matteo Berrettini to reach final

Rafael Nadal is through to the finals of the Australia Open 2022

Mike Tyson set to retire from Boxing at 55

Mike Tyson

Rapper Nas joins Google in $20 Million Investment for African Gaming Company

Nas partners with Google and others in $20 million investment for Carry1st