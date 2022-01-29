Tyson Fury to defend WBC title against Whyte

Whyte has long been the WBC’s No 1 ranked contender but was officially named as the mandatory challenger to Fury’s belt after ‘The Gypsy King’ beat Wilder for the second time.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Fury is looking forward to his 'homecoming' clash and stated that he is certainly not going to hold back.

“I Cannot wait. Me and Dillian [Whyte] are gonna put it on the line,” the 33-year old said.

Following the announcement he made a post on Instagram with the caption: "The work’s best heavyweight @gypsyking101 will be back real soon 😎 #FuryWhyte"

“I can’t wait to punch Dillian Whyte’s face right in the face. I’m going to give him the best hiding he’s ever had in his life, boy. Dillian Whyte, train hard sucker because you’re getting annihilated," Fury said to reporters.

Reports emerged last week that Fury was either going to face Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in a unification bout.

However, Anthony Joshua is entitled to a rematch with the Ukrainian following his defeat to him last year.