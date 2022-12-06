Twelve-year-old wins Medal at the National sports Festival

The National Sports Festival medalist is a younger sister to Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Adijat Olarinoye.

twelve year old, Olarinoye Florence in action at the ongoing National sports festival
A twelve-year-old, Olarinoye Florence has won a bronze medal in the women's 45kg Clean & Jerk at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Asaba.

Florence Olarinoye in action at the ongoing National Sports festival in Delta state
She is a younger sister to Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Adijat Olarinoye.

Adijat Olarinoye in action during the 2022 Commonwealth games
2021 World Weightlifting Championships, silver medalist and She set two new records at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she bagged two gold medals with 92 kg in snatch and 203 kg overall.

Bayelsa, Delta States won three gold medals each while the Federal Capital Territory, won two gold medals in weightlifting events.

weightlifter in action at the ongoing national sports festival
Host state, Delta also won three gold medals in the 45kg women's category. Morufat Folarin recorded 58kg, 73kg and 131kg lifts to win three gold medals in Snatch, Clean & Jerk and Total, in that order.

Ondo State, won silver in Clean & Jerk with 121kg lift, in 222kg lift, Cross River State won silver as Elijah Joshua of Kaduna State won two bronzes.

weightlifter in action at the ongoing National sports Festival
Florence Olarinoye revealed that her sister is her mentor and planning to become a world champion.

twelve year old, Olarinoye Florence in action at the ongoing National sports festival
“My coach inspired and helped me to achieve this and I am so happy, My sister too is my mentor I always watch her when she trains, she is a champion I look up to her and want to be like her. “I am focused on my game because I want to be like my sister and even do better than her so I look up to her.” She said.

The 36 states and the Federal capital territory are competing in 38 games, with Team Edo who was runners-up at the last edition hosted by the state will be competing in 36 out of the 38 with about 700 Athletes.

The biannual sporting event started in Asaba on December 4th and will end on December 10th.

