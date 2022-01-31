The world’s 10 highest-paid female athletes earned a combined staggering sum of $167 million before taxes in 2021.
Top 10 highest-paid female athletes in the world
The highest- earning female sports athletes in the world according to Forbes.
This is significantly a 23 percent increase from 2020 statistic and a 16 percent increase over the previous high of $143.3 million established in 2013, this is according to Forbes.
Here's a list of the top 10 highest paid athletes on the planet, according to Forbes:
10 Candace Parker - Basketball Player
Earnings - $5.7 Million
9 Nelly Korda - Golfer
Earnings - $5.9 Million
8 Ashleigh Barty - Tennis Player
Earnings - $5.9 Million
7 P.V Sindhu - Indian Pro Badminton Player
Earnings - $7.2 Million
6 Jin Young Ko - Golfer
Earnings - $7.5 Million
5 Garbine Muguruza - Tennis Player
Earnings - $8.8 Million
4 Simone Biles - U.S.A Gymnast
Earnings - $10.1 Million
3 Venus Williams - Tennis Player
Earnings - $11.3 Million
2 Serena Williams - Tennis Player
Earnings - $45.9 Million
1 Naomi Osaka - Tennis Player
Earnings : $57.3 Million