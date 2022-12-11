ADVERTISEMENT

The good, bad of National Sports Festival in Delta State

Ten days of action at the 21st National Sports Festival in Delta State recorded 2652 medals won by the athletes.

empty
empty

The 21st edition of the National Sports Festival in Delta state witnessed several ups and downs as the festival closes on Saturday evening.

The biannual national sporting event is categorised as Nigeria's Olympics.

Final medal table at the 21st national sports festival
Final medal table at the 21st national sports festival AFP

A total of 2652 medals were won by 35 states and FCT Abuja in 38 different games.

The host, Delta State, finished top of the Medals Table with 648 medals, 320 Gold Medals, 200 Silver Medals, and 128 Bronze Medals.

team Delta celebrating with the governor
team Delta celebrating with the governor AFP

Bayelsa State finished second with a total number of 337 medals, 132 Gold medals, 115 silver medals, and 90 Bronze medals while Edo State finished third with 339 medals, 78 gold medals, 94 silver medals, and 167 bronze medals.

Oyo State finished fourth on the log to set a record of winning 50 gold medals in a single national sports festival, the state won 163 medals, 51 silver, and 62 bronze.

National sports festival medals
National sports festival medals AFP

Lagos finished fifth with 172 medals, 41 gold medals, 57 silver medals, and 74 bronze medals.

Rivers, Kano, Ogun, FCT Abuja, and Akwa Ibom are placed sixth to ten on the log table.

At the end of the final medal table released by the organizers, team Oyo set a record of winning 50 gold medals for the first time in the history of the state at the National Sports Festival.

boxers in action at the national sports festival
boxers in action at the national sports festival AFP

Oyo finished sixth in Edo after winning 103 medals, with 31 gold, 30 silver, and 42 bronze.

Oyo State finished fourth on the log with 163 medals, 50 gold medals, 51 silver, and 62 bronze medals.

team oyo
team oyo AFP

The state surpasses her record of winning 31 gold medals at the 20th edition of the festival in Edo state.

Team Zamfara is the only state that didn't win a single medal at the National Sports Festival, they came to the festival, and saw actions but failed to conquer Delta state.

trophy arrangement
trophy arrangement AFP

The state didn't level on its feet at the last edition in Edo state where they won three medals, one gold, and two bronze.

Esther Nworgu set a new world record in the women's Para-Powerlifting event.

Esther Nworgu set a new World Record at the Delta 2022 Para Powerlifting.
Esther Nworgu set a new World Record at the Delta 2022 Para Powerlifting. AFP

Nworgu made a lift of 115 in the 41kg to break the record she set at the 2022 African Para Powerlifting in Cairo, Egypt in October of 114kg set.

She surpassed Chinese Guo Lingling's world record of 111kg which was set in June earlier this year.

It was a big lost for the contingents of Imo state when a boxer, Chukwuemeka Igboanugo died after he received technical knockout punch.

Chukwuemeka Igboanugo after knockout punch
Chukwuemeka Igboanugo after knockout punch AFP

The boxer received a punch in the chin from Anambra’s Gaby Amagor in their 86kg category in his bout.

Boxers in action at the ongoing National sports festival
Boxers in action at the ongoing National sports festival AFP

The boxer was rushed to the hospital, but he gave up on the ghost.

