The good, and bad of the National sports festival in Delta state

The biannual national sporting event is categorized as Nigeria's Olympics.

A total of 2652 medals were won by 35 states and FCT Abuja in 38 different games.

Delta Dominates Again

The host, Delta state finished top of the Medals Table with 648 medals, 320 Gold Medals, 200 Silver Medals, and 128 Bronze Medals.

Bayelsa state finished second with a total number of 337 medals, 132 Gold medals, 115 silver medals, and 90 Bronze medals while Edo State finished third with 339 medals, 78 gold medals, 94 silver medals, and 167 bronze medals.

Oyo state finished fourth on the log to set a record of winning 50 gold medals in a single national sports festival, the state won 163 medals, 51 silver, and 62 bronze.

Lagos finished fifth with 172 medals, 41 gold medals, 57 silver medals, and 74 bronze medals.

Rivers, Kano, Ogun, FCT Abuja, and Akwa Ibom are placed sixth to ten on the log table.

Oyo state set a record

At the end of the final medal table released by the organizers, team Oyo set a record of winning 50 gold medals for the first time in the history of the state at the National Sports Festival.

Oyo finished sixth in Edo after winning 103 medals, with 31 gold, 30 silver, and 42 bronze.

Oyo state finished fourth on the log with 163 medals, 50 gold medals, 51 silver, and 62 bronze medals.

The state surpasses her record of winning 31 gold medals at the 20th edition of the festival in Edo state.

Zamfara came, saw, and didn't conquer

Team Zamfara is the only state that didn't win a single medal at the National Sports Festival, they came to the festival, and saw actions but failed to conquer Delta state.

The state didn't level on its feet at the last edition in Edo state where they won three medals, one gold, and two bronze.

New world record in Delta state

Esther Nworgu set a new world record in the women's Para-Powerlifting event.

Nworgu made a lift of 115 in the 41kg to break the record she set at the 2022 African Para Powerlifting in Cairo, Egypt in October of 114kg set.

She surpassed Chinese Guo Lingling's world record of 111kg which was set in June earlier this year.

Boxer dies after receiving knockout punch

It was a big lost for the contingents of Imo state when a boxer, Chukwuemeka Igboanugo died after he received technical knockout punch.

The boxer received a punch in the chin from Anambra’s Gaby Amagor in their 86kg category in his bout.

