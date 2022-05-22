It is day one at Roland Garros, and action is currently underway. The next two weeks will see top tennis stars in both the men's and women's sections battle for the top prize.
Zverev straight sets win, Muguruza to edge past Kanepi on day 1 of the French Open
This year's Grand Slam train has stopped in Paris, where the French Open will be the centre of attention over the next two weeks.
Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat, while Novak Djokovic is the favourite in the men's half. However, there are plenty of games to be played before the finale.
Day one has a lot of exciting matches, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Gabrine Muguruza and Dominic Thiem.
But aside from the entertainment these matches will provide, it is also an opportunity for fans to make money by placing a bet on some of the games.
Pulse Sports Nigeria provides the betting tips from some of the games today.
Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Sebastian Ofner (AUS)
Zverev should have no problem in seeing off the challenge of Ofner in his opening match. Although the German has the habit of making things complicated sometimes, he heads into the game in good form.
Zverev arrives at the competition after winning the Madrid Masters and reaching the semi-final of the Rome Masters.
Ofner, meanwhile, came through the qualifying rounds to reach the French Open main draw for the first time.
Zverev has already faced the Austrian before in a grand slam match in the Wimbledon 2017 third-round, with the German winning in straight sets.
Their second meeting should not be any different.
Tip: Zverev in three sets.
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs Juan Pablo Varillas (PER)
World No. 9, Auger-Aliassime, enters the tournament on the back of a quarter-final loss to Novak Djokovic at the Rome Masters. Auger-Aliassime's form this season has been excellent, winning titles in Rotterdam and Marseille. He also reached the quarter-final in Rome and Madrid.
However, the Canadian is yet to win a match at Roland Garros. Nonetheless, he should have no trouble dispatching Pablo Varillas. Varillas best result in 2022 so far is a second-round exit at the Cordoba Open.
The two players have already met once in a 2016 Futures match, with Auger-Aliassime winning.
Tips: Varillas will make it competitive, but Auger-Aliassime should win this one. Over 28 games is another alternative.
Garbine Muguruza (ESP) vs Kaia Kanepi (EST)
This is arguably the biggest tie on day one. Muguruza is a former champion at Roland Garros, but she has to navigate her way through a difficult first-round opponent.
Kanepi is known for upsetting the odds. She already knocked out Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open in January. The Estonian goes into the game against Muguruza as the in-form player, having won 17 matches this year.
In contrast, Muguruza has won just seven games and has lost eight, including a round-of-16 loss to Martina Trevisan in Rabat, Morocco.
However, the Spaniard holds the advantage in the head-to-head record, winning their lone meeting at the Australian Open seven years ago.
Tips: It's difficult to predict this one, but Muguruza's experience may just give her the edge. However, a safer bet will be Over 20 games.
Other tips
John Isner to beat Quentin Halys
Fabio Fognini to beat Alexei Popyrin
Karolina Muchova to beat Carole Monnet
