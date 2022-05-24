BETTING

Shapovalov, Tsitsipas face a tricky opening round clash as Halep headlines Women's action in the French Open

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Tennis

The French Open is in full swing, but there is still a lot of tennis to play in the second Grand Slam event of the year.

Tsitsipas and Halep headline Wednesday action at the French Open
Tsitsipas and Halep headline Wednesday action at the French Open

After two days of exciting action on the red clay of Roland Garros, the drama continues today as top tennis players in both the men's and women's sections battle for Coupe des Mousquetaires and Coupe Suzanne Lenglen, respectively.

Recommended articles

The first two days have already witnessed some upsets, with Barbora Krejcikova amongst the biggest casualty.

The defending champion in the women's section was knocked out by French teenager Diane Perry. Also, in-form Ons Jabeur lost in three sets to Magda Linette.

Today also promises to be another exciting day. But aside from the excitement, there are some matches that could earn you money.

Pulse Sports Nigeria previews some of these games and gives the best betting tips for them.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Tsitsipas has the most victories on tour this year, with 30 wins. He also has an excellent record on clay this year, winning the Monte Carlo Masters and finishing as runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the Rome Masters.

The Greek star reached the semi-final of the Madrid Masters and the quarter-final at the Barcelona Open.

However, he faces a tricky opening round against Musetti. Although Tsitsipas leads the h2h 2-0, Musetti could cause him problems.

The 20-year-old Italian reached the fourth round last year, pushing Djokovic to the fifth set. Musetti also has a decent record on clay this season, beating Felix Auger-Alliasime in Monte Carlo.

Betting Tips: Musetti will not be an easy match for Tsitsipas, but the Greek should prevail. (Tsitsipas win or Over 30.5 games.)

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs. Holger Rune (DEN)

This is another exciting match today. Both players head into their games in good form. Shapovalov defeated Nadal to reach the quarter-finals in Rome, while Holger Rune won the title in Munich. It will be their first match-up, which makes it will be difficult to predict.

Betting Tips- It is hard to predict a winner in this one, so over 33.5 games may be the best bet.

Simona Halep (ROM) vs Nastasja Schunk (GER)

The last 12-months have not really been the best for Halep. The former World No. 1 battled injuries for most parts of last year. Coming into this year, Halep was not sure of her tennis future, with retirement on her mind.

However, after linking up with Serena Willams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Halep appears to have found her love for the game again.

Her form this year has been mixed, with a 19-6 record and 4-2 under Mouratoglou. But she is a former champion and two-time runner up at Roland Garros.

Halep is one of the dark horses that could win the title and should have no problem seeing off Schunk.

Schunk only qualified as a lucky loser after Halep's initial opponent Ana Konjuh pulled out due to injury.

Betting Tips: Although Halep is still trying to build up her form, this should be an easy match for her (Straight sets win)

Other games

Casper Ruud vs Jo-Wilfred Tsonga (Rudd win)

Hugo Gaston vs Alex de Minaur (de Minaur win)

Jessica Pegula vs Qiang Wang (Jessica Pegula win)

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Giles Simon (Carreno Busta win)

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Tsitsipas and Halep headline Wednesday action at the French Open

    Shapovalov, Tsitsipas face a tricky opening round clash as Halep headlines Women's action in the French Open

  • Zverev and Muguruza headline day one action at the French Open

    Zverev straight sets win, Muguruza to edge past Kanepi on day 1 of the French Open

  • Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic are the players to beat as the French Open kicks off on Sunday

    Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat as Novak Djokovic chases history at Roland Garros

Recommended articles

Shapovalov, Tsitsipas face a tricky opening round clash as Halep headlines Women's action in the French Open

Shapovalov, Tsitsipas face a tricky opening round clash as Halep headlines Women's action in the French Open

Tunisia’s US Monastir and Egypt's Zamalek advance to semifinals

Cameroon’s FAP and Angola’s Petro de Luanda move on to semifinals

Cameroon’s FAP and Angola’s Petro de Luanda move on to semifinals

Kurt Zouma and brother Yoan to appear in court today over cat-kicking footage

Kurt Zouma and brother Yoan to appear in court today over cat-kicking footage

Udoka's Celtics beat down Heat to tie Eastern Conference Finals

Udoka's Celtics beat down Heat to tie Eastern Conference Finals

FestivalofTT2022: How Nigerians dominated ITTF Africa Western Region Championships

FestivalofTT2022: How Nigerians dominated ITTF Africa Western Region Championships

Trending

BETTING

Zverev straight sets win, Muguruza to edge past Kanepi on day 1 of the French Open

Zverev and Muguruza headline day one action at the French Open
TENNIS

Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat as Novak Djokovic chases history at Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic are the players to beat as the French Open kicks off on Sunday