Shapovalov, Tsitsipas face a tricky opening round clash as Halep headlines Women's action in the French Open

The first two days have already witnessed some upsets, with Barbora Krejcikova amongst the biggest casualty.

The defending champion in the women's section was knocked out by French teenager Diane Perry. Also, in-form Ons Jabeur lost in three sets to Magda Linette.

Today also promises to be another exciting day. But aside from the excitement, there are some matches that could earn you money.

Pulse Sports Nigeria previews some of these games and gives the best betting tips for them.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Tsitsipas has the most victories on tour this year, with 30 wins. He also has an excellent record on clay this year, winning the Monte Carlo Masters and finishing as runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the Rome Masters.

The Greek star reached the semi-final of the Madrid Masters and the quarter-final at the Barcelona Open.

However, he faces a tricky opening round against Musetti. Although Tsitsipas leads the h2h 2-0, Musetti could cause him problems.

The 20-year-old Italian reached the fourth round last year, pushing Djokovic to the fifth set. Musetti also has a decent record on clay this season, beating Felix Auger-Alliasime in Monte Carlo.

Betting Tips: Musetti will not be an easy match for Tsitsipas, but the Greek should prevail. (Tsitsipas win or Over 30.5 games.)

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs. Holger Rune (DEN)

This is another exciting match today. Both players head into their games in good form. Shapovalov defeated Nadal to reach the quarter-finals in Rome, while Holger Rune won the title in Munich. It will be their first match-up, which makes it will be difficult to predict.

Betting Tips- It is hard to predict a winner in this one, so over 33.5 games may be the best bet.

Simona Halep (ROM) vs Nastasja Schunk (GER)

The last 12-months have not really been the best for Halep. The former World No. 1 battled injuries for most parts of last year. Coming into this year, Halep was not sure of her tennis future, with retirement on her mind.

However, after linking up with Serena Willams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Halep appears to have found her love for the game again.

Her form this year has been mixed, with a 19-6 record and 4-2 under Mouratoglou. But she is a former champion and two-time runner up at Roland Garros.

Halep is one of the dark horses that could win the title and should have no problem seeing off Schunk.

Schunk only qualified as a lucky loser after Halep's initial opponent Ana Konjuh pulled out due to injury.

Betting Tips: Although Halep is still trying to build up her form, this should be an easy match for her (Straight sets win)

Other games

Casper Ruud vs Jo-Wilfred Tsonga (Rudd win)

Hugo Gaston vs Alex de Minaur (de Minaur win)

Jessica Pegula vs Qiang Wang (Jessica Pegula win)