Three-time Grand Slam champion Ashleigh Barty announces shock retirement from tennis

Barty made the announcement in an Instagram video with ex-doubles partner Cassey Dellacqua.

The Australian revealed she is physically spent and has given her all to tennis.

It is the second time Barty will be retiring from tennis, having taken the same decision in 2014.

However, her latest retirement comes as a shock as she is currently at the peak of her powers.

The 25-year-old is the current world number one and the defending champion at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Barty said the thought of retirement came to her mind last year after winning Wimbledon.

She revealed Wimbledon has always been her main goal in tennis and achieving that with the people she loved changed a lot for her.

"I've had a lot of incredible moments in my career that have been pivotal moments," Barty told her friend Dellacqua.

"Wimbledon last year changed a lot for me as a person and for me as an athlete when you work so hard your whole life for one goal, and I've been able to share that with so many incredible people.

"But to be able to win Wimbledon, which was my dream, my one true dream that I wanted in tennis, that really changed my perspective," she added.

Barty then went on to reveal in a lengthy Instagram post why she is retiring from the sport she grew up loving.

The three-time Grand Slam champion revealed she wants to pursue other interests and enjoy life as Ash Barty, the person and not the athlete.

omnisports

The 25-year-old Australian admitted that many of her fans may not still fully grasp the reason behind her retirement, but she is ready to live with it.

She added that there would be more details in a press conference scheduled for Thursday.

Barty won 15 titles during her playing career, including three Grand Slam titles.

She won the first of her Grand Slam titles at the 2019 French Open before claiming her second Grand Slam at Wimbledon last year.