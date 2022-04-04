Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz overcame his early fears to grab a win in straight sets over Norwegian Casper Ruud at the Miami Open. With his victory on Sunday afternoon, Alcaraz becomes the youngest ever Miami Open champion, stealing the record from Novak Djokovic, who won it when he was 19 in 2007.
18 year old Alcaraz breaks Roger Federer's record as youngest ever Miami Open champion
Alcaraz makes history by becoming the first Spaniard to win the Miami Open and also being the tournaments youngest ever champion.
Heading into the final, the teenage Alcaraz had only lost one set, and his confidence showed once he settled into the game. Showing resolve, he overcame a 3-0 deficit in the first set but fought an interesting comeback to win the set.
Alcaraz earned the admiration of many in his semifinal loss to Rafael Nadal at the Indian Well tournament, with the Legendary Spaniard admitting that Alcaraz has a bright future ahead of him.
The second set saw Alcaraz in his element, and the youngster raced into the lead with two early breaks. Ruud fought back valiantly, getting one break by converting on his sixth breakpoint of a three-deuce game.
He seemed to be mounting a comeback when he won some more points, but a medical timeout gave Alcaraz the time he needed to strategize. Alcaraz won his last six service points, sealing the title with a powerful serve and volley before falling to the floor in celebration.
The celebrations were more special when he embraced his coach, former World number 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, who could not be in Miami this week due to the unfortunate death of his father.
This win doesn't just make Alcaraz the first Spanish champion of the Miami Open, but by Monday, the 18-year-old will rise to No. 11 in the world.
More from category
-
18 year old Alcaraz breaks Roger Federer's record as youngest ever Miami Open champion
-
'It’s amazing' - Iga Swiatek opens up on Miami Open victory
-
See Serena Williams' reaction as Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars