18 year old Alcaraz breaks Roger Federer's record as youngest ever Miami Open champion

Heading into the final, the teenage Alcaraz had only lost one set, and his confidence showed once he settled into the game. Showing resolve, he overcame a 3-0 deficit in the first set but fought an interesting comeback to win the set.

Alcaraz earned the admiration of many in his semifinal loss to Rafael Nadal at the Indian Well tournament, with the Legendary Spaniard admitting that Alcaraz has a bright future ahead of him.

The second set saw Alcaraz in his element, and the youngster raced into the lead with two early breaks. Ruud fought back valiantly, getting one break by converting on his sixth breakpoint of a three-deuce game.

He seemed to be mounting a comeback when he won some more points, but a medical timeout gave Alcaraz the time he needed to strategize. Alcaraz won his last six service points, sealing the title with a powerful serve and volley before falling to the floor in celebration.

The celebrations were more special when he embraced his coach, former World number 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, who could not be in Miami this week due to the unfortunate death of his father.