[VIDEO]: Watch 15 year old Top seed congratulate his opponent with a HOT slap

Home favourite Ankrah was in control from early on, winning the opening set 6-2. The second set went to a tie break and Kouame won it, hoping to start the comeback.

Allianceplusmedia.com

The final set was tightly contested as both players were looking to advance to the next round and after going to a tie-break once again, Ankrah controlled the set to win the match 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(5).

After the interesting match, both players began to walk towards the net for a customary greeting, but the crowd was visibly stunned when Kouame gave Ankrah a rather audible slap.

According to GhanaWeb, the tournament's disciplinary committee disqualified him from the World Tennis Tour J5 and JR tournaments.