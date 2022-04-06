TENNIS

[VIDEO]: Watch 15 year old Top seed congratulate his opponent with a HOT slap

Niyi Iyanda
It is fair to say that Michael Kouame did not take lightly to losing against hometown favourite Raphael Nii Ankrah at an ITF juniors tournament Accra Ghana.

Michael Kouame stunned fans when he slapped his opponent
The International Tennis Federation (ITF) Juniors Tournament in Accra witnessed a shocking controversy in the first round match between French teenager Michael Kouame and Raphael Nii Ankrah of Ghana. Kouame who came into the tournament as one of the favourites as the highest ranked player on the ITF Junior rankings lost in dramatic fashion.

Home favourite Ankrah was in control from early on, winning the opening set 6-2. The second set went to a tie break and Kouame won it, hoping to start the comeback.

16 year old Raphael Nii Ankrah
The final set was tightly contested as both players were looking to advance to the next round and after going to a tie-break once again, Ankrah controlled the set to win the match 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(5).

After the interesting match, both players began to walk towards the net for a customary greeting, but the crowd was visibly stunned when Kouame gave Ankrah a rather audible slap.

According to GhanaWeb, the tournament's disciplinary committee disqualified him from the World Tennis Tour J5 and JR tournaments.

After beating Kouame, 16-year-old Ankrah will square off against Ishmael Nii Nortey Dowuona in a Ghanaian clash in the second round of the tournament.

