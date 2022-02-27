TENNIS

Russia's Daniil Medvedev issues passionate call for 'Peace' amidst Russia Ukraine crisis

David Ben
Daniil Medvedev who is expected to replace Serbia's Novak Djokovic as the new World Number One in the ATP rankings on Monday has said intends to promote 'world peace' following the war between Russia and Ukraine

Awaiting World Number One Daniil Medvedev says he wants to promote peace all over the world

Russian Daniil Medvedev will soon become the new World No. 1 and replace Novak Djokovic on the ATP rankings.

The 26-year-old Medvedev who lost to Rafael Nadal in the Mexican Open semi-finals after his quarterfinal win over Yoshihito Nishioka addressed his home country's invasion of Ukraine while in Acapulco.

Daniil Medvedev lost again to Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the Mexican Open
Daniil Medvedev lost again to Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the Mexican Open Imago

Speaking to Sky Sports reporters, he said: "By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world.

"We play in so many different countries. I've been in so many different countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. I'm all for peace."

The World Number two Medvedev, also noted how his fellow Russian Andrey Rublev and Ukraine's Denys Molchanov won the doubles title at the Marseille Open last week.

Russia's Andrey Rublev and Ukraine's Denys Molchanov won the Dubai Open doubles final
Russia's Andrey Rublev and Ukraine's Denys Molchanov won the Dubai Open doubles final Imago

"This was amazing because I think people need to stay together and that's the most important thing.

"In this moment, you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important.", Medvedev said.

Following his latest victory, Andrey Rublev wrote the phrase "No war please" on a TV camera:

