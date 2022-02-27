Russia's Daniil Medvedev issues passionate call for 'Peace' amidst Russia Ukraine crisis

The 26-year-old Medvedev who lost to Rafael Nadal in the Mexican Open semi-finals after his quarterfinal win over Yoshihito Nishioka addressed his home country's invasion of Ukraine while in Acapulco.

Speaking to Sky Sports reporters, he said: "By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world.

"We play in so many different countries. I've been in so many different countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. I'm all for peace."

The World Number two Medvedev, also noted how his fellow Russian Andrey Rublev and Ukraine's Denys Molchanov won the doubles title at the Marseille Open last week.

"This was amazing because I think people need to stay together and that's the most important thing.

"In this moment, you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important.", Medvedev said.