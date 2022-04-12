Paris Saint Germain duo Marco Veratti and Neymar joined Tennis champion Novak Djokovic in a freestyle football session outside the prestigious Monte Carlo club France.
Novak Djokovic shows off football skills with Neymar and Marco Verratti
Ahead of his opening match at the Rolex Monte Carlos Masters Novak Djokovic linked up with Neymar and Verrati to show off his football skills.
With Monaco less than 500 miles from Paris, the football stars took time out of their schedule to help Djokovic relax ahead of his first match on Tuesday.
In a video posted to his official Twitter account, Djokovic showed off his football skills, managing to juggle the ball a few times before eventually losing control of the ball.
On Tuesday, Djokovic makes his long-awaited return to the ATP Masters 1000s series after having missed earlier events due to not having been vaccinated. Djokovic would be looking to take home his third Monte Carlo crown after victory in 2013 and 2015 against Rafael Nadal and Tomas Berdych respectively.
The twenty-time champion will face Spanish player Davidovich Fokina in his first hurdle at this year's open.
Brazillian playmaker Neymar and his teammate Veratti have some spare time on their hands following Paris Saint Germain's exit from the champions league courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate loss to record champions Real Madrid.
Le Parisiens blew a slender 1-0 from the first leg, with Karim Benzema inspiring Madrid to a 3-1 victory in the second leg.
Paris Saint-Germain will face off with rivals Marseille in a bumper Ligue 1 clash on Sunday, April 17.
