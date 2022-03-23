TENNIS

Novak Djokovic reclaims World No.1 title from Daniil Medvedev

David Ben
Serbia's Novak Djokovic has reclaimed the top spot on the ATP rankings despite his absence from Indian Wells Masters after Russia's Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Novak Djokovic has returned to the top of the ATP men's rankings

Serbia's Novak Djokovic has reclaimed the World No.1 rank in the ATP men’s singles rankings, despite not featuring in the recently concluded BNP Paribas Open tournament at the Indian Wells.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion lost the no. 1 place in the ATP men’s singles world rankings to Russian contender Daniil Medvedev in late February.

Daniil Medvedev ended Novak Djokovic's reign as World Number One in Men's Tennis in February Imago

Medvedev became the World No. 1 for the first time in his career and also became the first player other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray to reach no. 1 in the rankings.

Medvedev’s loss to Gael Monfils in the Round of 32 at the Indian Wells Masters meant he lost valuable points and Djokovic retained the No. 1 rankings.

Daniil Medvedev Imago

However, Djokovic who could've participated at the Indian Wells pulled out of the tournament earlier, after stating that he would be unlikely to be able to travel.

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic AFP

“While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments,” Djokovic had tweeted on March 10.

