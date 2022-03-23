Novak Djokovic reclaims World No.1 title from Daniil Medvedev

The 20-time Grand Slam champion lost the no. 1 place in the ATP men’s singles world rankings to Russian contender Daniil Medvedev in late February.

Medvedev became the World No. 1 for the first time in his career and also became the first player other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray to reach no. 1 in the rankings.

Medvedev’s loss to Gael Monfils in the Round of 32 at the Indian Wells Masters meant he lost valuable points and Djokovic retained the No. 1 rankings.

However, Djokovic who could've participated at the Indian Wells pulled out of the tournament earlier, after stating that he would be unlikely to be able to travel.

