Novak Djokovic's return to the tennis court ended on a disappointing note after being beaten in three sets by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte Carlo Masters.
Novak Djokovic loses to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his first match since February
The Serbian world number one was stunned by the Spaniard in his first match since the Dubai Tennis Championships.
Djokovic was playing his first match since he lost to Jiri Vesley in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.
The Serbian was looking to get more games under his belt when he stepped onto the court at Monte Carlo.
However, he would have to wait for the next tournament after Fokina pulled off a stunning 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 victory.
The Spaniard world number 46 totally dominated the first set, breaking Djokovic's serve twice.
Although the Serbian got one of the breaks back, Fokina served out the first set for a 6-3 win.
The second set started in a similar fashion, with Fokina taking a 3-0 lead. But Djokovic, in his usual self, got the break back before breaking again in the ninth game to take a 5-4 lead.
However, the world number one could not serve the set out. Both players held serve in their next service games to take the set to a tie-break.
The tie-break was keenly contested, with both players hitting brilliant forehand winners.
But it was Djokovic who eventually prevailed, hitting an excellent forehand down the line to take the set 7-5.
The momentum seemed to be with Djokovic after taking the second set, but just as in the first set, Fokina played brilliant tennis to break Djokovic in the second game.
The 22-year-old did not look back from there, as he broke Djokovic two more times to seal a 6-1 win.
Djokovic will now turn his attention to his home tournament- the Belgrade open- in his bid to build his fitness ahead of the French Open.
More from category
-
Novak Djokovic loses to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his first match since February
-
Novak Djokovic shows off football skills with Neymar and Marco Verratti
-
Video: Watch 15-year-old top seed congratulates opponent with a HOT slap