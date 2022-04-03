'It’s amazing' - Iga Swiatek opens up on Miami Open victory

“This season I feel like everything clicked so it’s great, I am really happy,” Swiatek said.

The first set was a close contest, with both women treating spectators to a seven-deuce opening game. Swiatek eventually broke her Japanese opponent with a fantastic backhand to win the set.

The second was surprisingly straightforward, with Swiatek running away with a 5-0 lead. The gap was too much for Osaka to close, and the game was decided within 90 minutes.

With the win over Osaka, the 20-year-old Pole is now the youngest woman to win the ‘Sunshine Double’, winning the Indian Wells and the Miami Open tournaments in an impressive first quarter.

Although Swiatek's victory came as a surprise to a few, it shouldn't have. With this win, she has not lost a set since February, and her winning streak now stands at 17 games.

“These weeks were so intense I didn’t really know if I would able to keep up with the streak that I have,

“It’s amazing for me that I could show mental toughness because my whole life I thought I could do more and sometimes I was losing and I didn’t even know why," Swiatek said.