Roland Garros: Iga Swiatek brushes off Coco Gauff to win her second French Open

Swiatek lives up to her favourite tag

Going into the tournament, Swiatek was not just the World No. 1, she was also the clear favourite for the title, having won 28 straight games.

She headed into the tournament as the dominant player on tour following Ashleigh Barty's retirement. Swiatek did live up to the billing, dropping only one set en route to the title.

The Poland star started brightly in the final, breaking Gauff's serve in the opening game before consolidating with a hold.

Swiatek then broke Gauff's serve again in the third game to go 3-0 ahead. It was indeed one-way traffic in the first set, with the Poland Star taking it 6-1.

Gauff tried to make the second set more competitive as she broke in the first game before holding in her next service game.

But as expected, Swiatek charged back, earning a break to draw level 2-2 before breaking again at 4-2 after she had held serve for a 3-2 lead.

Although Gauff tried to stay in the game, she could not find the required break as Swiatek served it out to seal a 6-1, 6-3 win in just an hour and eight minutes.

Swiatek matches Venus' record

It is Swiatek's second grand slam title, having won her first two years ago, also at Roland Garros. The win over Gauff extends her winning streak to 35 matches, matching Venus Williams' streak in 2000.