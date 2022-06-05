History Maker: Rafael Nadal dispatches Casper Ruud to win 14th French Open title

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Tennis

The Spaniard continues to re-write history books after beating the Norwegian in a one-sided final.

Nadal defeated Ruud for his 22nd Grand Slam title
Nadal defeated Ruud for his 22nd Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal defeated Casper Ruud in a one-sided French Open final to win his 14th title at Roland Garros and 22nd grand slam trophy.

Recommended articles

Nadal dispatched the 23-year-old 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to take his second grand slam title of the year after winning the Australian Open.

The 36-year old was not the favourite coming into the tournament due to poor form in the build-up competitions and a lingering foot injury.

But having won the competition 13-times, Nadal always had a chance. For Rudd, he knew he had to play his best tennis to have a chance of causing an upset.

ALSO READ: Iga Swiatek brushes off Coco Gauff to win her second French Open

Rafael Nadal continues to find strength in his pain as he marches on to history

Britain's No. 1 Emma Raducanu suffers a second round exit at the French Open

However, he failed to do that as he was broken in his first service game to allow Nadal to go 2-0 up. Although Nadal did not play at his best, he was not troubled by Ruud, who played some weird shots in the opening set.

The King of Clay did just enough to take the first set 6-3. The second was a little bit more competitive, with Ruud breaking Nadal in the fourth game to take a 3-1 league. But that was the Norwegian's best moment in the set, as Nadal won the next five games to take the set.

With a two-set lead, Nadal could have taken his foot off the gas. However, the third set was his dominant as he won six straight games to hand Ruud a bagel.

The third set wrapped up a one-sided final for Nadal. The Spanish star has now won the French Open a remarkable 14 times out of his 17 appearances.

It is also his 22nd grand slam title, two more than his greatest rivals, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Nadal defeated Ruud for his 22nd Grand Slam title

    History Maker: Rafael Nadal dispatches Casper Ruud to win 14th French Open title

  • Iga Swiatek defeated Coco Gauff to win her second French Open

    Roland Garros: Iga Swiatek brushes off Coco Gauff to win her second French Open

  • Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic in an epic-four setter to reach the French Open semi-final

    Rafael Nadal continues to find strength in his pain as he marches on to history

Recommended articles

History Maker: Rafael Nadal dispatches Casper Ruud to win 14th French Open title

History Maker: Rafael Nadal dispatches Casper Ruud to win 14th French Open title

Rasheedat Ajibade goes to church, Oshoala on vacation, Payne shows off drip [Photos]

Rasheedat Ajibade goes to church, Oshoala on vacation, Payne shows off drip [Photos]

Report: Crystal Palace to pay ₦5.1b for Super Eagles star Joe Aribo

Report: Crystal Palace to pay ₦5.1b for Super Eagles star Joe Aribo

'He is a leader' - QPR manager shows interest in free agent Leon Balogun

'He is a leader' - QPR manager shows interest in free agent Leon Balogun

Sodje tells Joe Aribo to ditch Aston Villa for London club this summer

Sodje tells Joe Aribo to ditch Aston Villa for London club this summer

'He always asked me how big my butt is' - Brazilian model reveals how Pique DM'd her behind Shakira's back

'He always asked me how big my butt is' - Brazilian model reveals how Pique DM'd her behind Shakira's back

Trending

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal continues to find strength in his pain as he marches on to history

Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic in an epic-four setter to reach the French Open semi-final

Roland Garros: Iga Swiatek brushes off Coco Gauff to win her second French Open

Iga Swiatek defeated Coco Gauff to win her second French Open