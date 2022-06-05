History Maker: Rafael Nadal dispatches Casper Ruud to win 14th French Open title

Nadal dispatched the 23-year-old 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to take his second grand slam title of the year after winning the Australian Open.

Nadal defied the odds

The 36-year old was not the favourite coming into the tournament due to poor form in the build-up competitions and a lingering foot injury.

But having won the competition 13-times, Nadal always had a chance. For Rudd, he knew he had to play his best tennis to have a chance of causing an upset.

ALSO READ: Iga Swiatek brushes off Coco Gauff to win her second French Open

However, he failed to do that as he was broken in his first service game to allow Nadal to go 2-0 up. Although Nadal did not play at his best, he was not troubled by Ruud, who played some weird shots in the opening set.

The King of Clay did just enough to take the first set 6-3. The second was a little bit more competitive, with Ruud breaking Nadal in the fourth game to take a 3-1 league. But that was the Norwegian's best moment in the set, as Nadal won the next five games to take the set.

Rafa- the Grand Slam King

With a two-set lead, Nadal could have taken his foot off the gas. However, the third set was his dominant as he won six straight games to hand Ruud a bagel.

The third set wrapped up a one-sided final for Nadal. The Spanish star has now won the French Open a remarkable 14 times out of his 17 appearances.