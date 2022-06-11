TENNIS

Andy Murray sets Matteo Berrettini final as Medvedev faces Tim Van Rijthoven in ‘s-Hertogenbosch

Joba Ogunwale
The world's top tennis stars came through unscathed in their respective matches on Saturday.

Murray, Berrettini and Medvedev all won their respective matches

Andy Murray set up a final clash against Matteo Berrettini at the BOSS OPEN in Stuttgart after both players won their semi-final matches.

Murray defeated Nick Kyrgios in two sets for a chance to win his first title on grass in six years.

The Scottish star defeated Kyrgios, who was hoping to reach his first singles final since 2019, 7-6(5), 6-2.

Murray's win over Kyrgios comes after he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-final. The first set was a tight one, with both players saving a break point, but in the end, Murray prevailed in a hard-fought tiebreak.

Following a competitive first set, the former World No.1 totally dominated the second set to seal a 7-6, 6-2 victory.

With the victory, Murray will now play Berrettini in the final for a chance to win his first title on grass since winning Wimbledon in 2016.

Berrettini, who came through fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the quarter-final, defeated Germany's Oscar Otte in two tight tiebreaks.

The World No. 10 defeated the German 7-6 (7), 7-6(5) to reach his second consecutive final in Stuttgart, having won the title in 2019.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, incoming World No. 1 seems unbothered by the Wimbledon ban as he reached the final in 's-Hertogenbosch after beating Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 7-5.

Medvedev, who will miss Wimbledon after the All England Tennis Club banned Russian and Belarusian players from participating, will now face Tim Van Rijthoven in the final.

Home favourite Van Rijthoven, who received a wildcard to enter the competition, stunned Felix Augier-Aliassime 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(5) to reach his first final in only his second ATP tour event.

French Open Recap: Nadal reclaims his throne as Swiatek sets the new standard

Nadal and Swiatek are this year's French Open champions