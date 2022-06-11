Andy Murray sets Matteo Berrettini final as Medvedev faces Tim Van Rijthoven in ‘s-Hertogenbosch

Murray vs Berrettini showdown

Murray defeated Nick Kyrgios in two sets for a chance to win his first title on grass in six years.

The Scottish star defeated Kyrgios, who was hoping to reach his first singles final since 2019, 7-6(5), 6-2.

Murray's win over Kyrgios comes after he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-final. The first set was a tight one, with both players saving a break point, but in the end, Murray prevailed in a hard-fought tiebreak.

Following a competitive first set, the former World No.1 totally dominated the second set to seal a 7-6, 6-2 victory.

With the victory, Murray will now play Berrettini in the final for a chance to win his first title on grass since winning Wimbledon in 2016.

Berrettini, who came through fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the quarter-final, defeated Germany's Oscar Otte in two tight tiebreaks.

The World No. 10 defeated the German 7-6 (7), 7-6(5) to reach his second consecutive final in Stuttgart, having won the title in 2019.

Medvedev marches on in ‘s-Hertogenbosch

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, incoming World No. 1 seems unbothered by the Wimbledon ban as he reached the final in 's-Hertogenbosch after beating Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 7-5.

Medvedev, who will miss Wimbledon after the All England Tennis Club banned Russian and Belarusian players from participating, will now face Tim Van Rijthoven in the final.