Team Nigeria now have 3 gold, 1 Silver and 4 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

After action on day four, Team Nigeria now has a total of eight medals with four days to go.

Nigeria has three gold, one silver and four bronze medals from several categories.

On Day four four medals were added from weightlifting and Discus throw.

Team Nigeria bags 4 medals in Day four

Team Nigeria recorded two medals in the Commonwealth Games from the Discus event.

Chioma Onyekwere became Commonwealth Games Discus champion to the surprise of many Nigerians.

She won Gold in the women's Discus Throw, throwing a season best of 61.70m.

Her Compatriot Obiageri Amechi was able to take bronze also in the with a throw of 56.99m.

In weightlifting, Taiwo Laidi took home Silver in women's 76Kg category.

She added to Nigeria's medal haul after a total lift of 216kg in snatch and clean & jerk category.

The second medal from weightlifting was recorded by Mary Taiwo Osijo.